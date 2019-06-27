William "Bill" Rock Wilson, 67, Warrenton, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his home.



Bill was born June 7, 1952, in St. Louis, to James A. Wilson and wife Shirley, nee Sexauer. He loved his family. Bill was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and St. Louis Boat Club. He was an excellent marksman and loved guns. Bill also enjoyed being around the water, boating and fishing, darts and listening to music. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Katie Wilson, nee Merry, Warrenton; two daughters, Joy Wilson, Chicago, Ill., and Melody (Tony) Eads, Palmetto, Fla.; two sons, Mike (Sarah) Huddleston, St. Peters, and Travis (Ann Marie) Huddleston, Warrenton; brother, Jim (Mary) Wilson, Naples, Fla.; 11 grandchildren, Jacob (Aaron), Joshua, Katie, Madison, Jared, Olivia, Sophia, Michael, Cameron, Trevor and Harmony; two brothers-in-law, James (Marlene) Merry and Steve (Sue) Merry; sister-in-law, Debbie (Bill) Fischer; and best friend, Don (Becky) Fitzgerald.



He was preceded in death by his father, James A. Wilson; mother, Shirley Wilson; and brother, Terril Wilson.



Visitation was held Sunday, June 23, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.



A funeral service was held Monday, June 24, at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Warrenton.



Interment followed at the church cemetery.



Donations may be made payable to Agape or s, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 66385.



The family was served by Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.