|
|
|
A memorial service for William "Bill" Starling, 89, Union, will be Saturday, June 29, at noon at Zion United Church of Christ, Union.
Burial will be at a later date in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mr. Starling died Saturday, June 22, 2019.
He is survived by one son, Rod Starling and wife Cheryl, Union; three daughters, Cathy Gould, Jackson, Debbie Sieve and husband John, and Julie Speer and husband Rob, all of Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on June 25, 2019
Read More