Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street P.O. Box 604
Washington, MO 63090
636-239-6707
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
American Legion pavilion
Washington, MO
View Map
William Von Seelen, 73, Washington, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019.

William was born Nov. 2, 1945, in St. Louis, and was united in marriage to Shelly Holt Sept. 9, 1982. He was a Vietnam veteran who served proudly in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Ameren Electric.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the American Legion pavilion in Washington. Interment was private.

Bill is survived by his wife, Shelly Von Seelen, Washington; two sons, Nick Von Seelen and wife Leslie, Pacific, and Jason Von Seelen and wife Jaime, Wentzville; one sister, Chris Thornburgh and husband John, St. Louis; nine grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on June 19, 2019
