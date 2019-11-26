Home

Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Wilma Brown

Wilma Brown Obituary
A funeral service for Wilma Brown, nee Fleming, 85, Denver, Colo., will be Saturday, Nov. 30, at noon at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Brown died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
She is survived by one son, Jeffrey Brown and wife Gail, Kentucky state; one daughter, Mary Ann Kwamina, Denver, Colo.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 26, 2019
