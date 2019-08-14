|
Wilma Doris Mueller, nee Jones, 81, Jefferson City, formerly of Pacific, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Jefferson City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her family.
Wilma was born Nov. 28, 1937, in Springfield, the daughter of Wilber and Elizabeth, nee Crocker, Jones. She was first married to Muriel E. Hale in 1956 to which her seven children were born. She later married Robert R. Mueller Aug. 12, 1982, who preceded her in death April 3, 1991.
Wilma graduated from Jefferson City High School in 1955, one year earlier than her former class at the age of 16. Family was always the center of her life with her favorite place being at home with her family and friends. There, she enjoyed playing games and sharing stories of times past, present, and exploring what may happen in the future. When her children were younger, she cherished time with them as a homemaker. She also was an accomplished seamstress and worked as a waitress for several years. Wilma was quite the artist and won several awards throughout her life for her still life and abstract works in several different mediums. She also was a writer and had some of her poetry pieces published.
Survivors include five children, Dale Hale (Cindy), Holts Summit, Larry Hale (Donna), Jefferson City, Barbara Fisher (Larry) and Angela Hale, all of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Victoria Hale, Argyle; a daughter-in-law, Gianna Hale, Oceanside, Calif.; one brother, Walter Jones (Sandie), Kansas City; 15 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands; an infant daughter, Deanna Hale; a son, Donnie Hale; a granddaughter, Kendra McDougle; two sons-in-law, Edward Horton and Robert Murray; her parents; and two siblings, Leo Jones (Mazie) and Myrtle Dillon (Jessie).
Visitation will be held at Freeman Mortuary, Jefferson City, from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, with her funeral service following at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Travis Hardesty officiating.
Graveside services and interment will be held the same day at 3 p.m. at Pacific City Cemetery, Pacific.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Kendra McDougle Memorial Fund.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Freeman Mortuary, Jefferson.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 14, 2019