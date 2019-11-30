|
|
Wilma Lauvene Brown, 85, Denver, Colo., formerly of Robertsville, departed this life Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Littleton, Colo.
Wilma was born March 18, 1934, in Robertsville, the daughter of Herman Fleming and wife Louise, nee Bland. Having been raised by her grandmother, she used the name of Bland until she married. On Feb. 11, 1950, she was united in marriage to Mack Brown Jr., and four children came to bless this union.
Wilma was a devoted Christian and member of Potter House of Denver, Colo., and past member of Church of God and Christ in Robertsville. During her working years, she had her own cleaning service and worked for many in the Franklin County area. She was an avid reader, and especially liked reading poetry. In recent years, her favorite pastime was watching her favorite television programs. Nothing made her happier than the time she spent with her family.
Wilma is survived by two children, Jeffrey Brown and wife Gail, Kentucky state, and Mary Ann Kwamina, Denver, Colo.; one brother, Ernest Hulsey and wife Sandy, Gray Summit; two sisters, Sylvia Barry, Florissant, and Carol Jeanette Moore and husband Pastor Melvin, Webster Groves; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Mack Edward Brown, known to many as Perry, and Elliott Brown; her parents, Herman and Louise; two brothers, Clifford and Jacob Hulsey; and one sister, Shirley Yokley.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 30, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Kenneth Lawson officiating.
Interment will be Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 30, 2019