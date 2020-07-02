1/
Xavier F. Atkins
A graveside service for Xavier Fredrick Atkins, infant, Gerald, was held Friday, July 3, at 11 a.m. at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Xavier died Sunday, June 28, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Zachary Atkins and Emmylou Hoffmann, Gerald; two sisters, Emma and Zoey Atkins; grandparents, Brian and Holly Richardson, Gerald, J.C. and Angela Hawkins, Springfield, Kenneth Hoffmann, Montgomery City, and Robert Atkins and Donna Vanover, Gerald; great-grandparents, Gary and Cindy Grob of Union, Linda Foster of Owensville, Judy and Elmer Shultz of Union and Art and Carol Hoffmann of Montgomery City; great-grandmother, Marilynn Creek of Villa Ridge; other relatives and many friends.; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
