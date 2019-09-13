|
A graveside service for Yvonne Irene Nunn, nee George, 64, St. Clair, will be Saturday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m. at Prospect Cemetery, Lonedell.
Mrs. Nunn died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by one son, Phillip Richard Nunn, and wife Jennifer, Anaconda; two daughters, Tracy Nunn and Doug Hodges, St. Clair, and Lisa Young and husband Lee, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 13, 2019