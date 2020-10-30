1/
Zach Disney
A memorial celebration for Zach Disney, 34, Union, will be held Monday, Nov. 2, at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, at 7 p.m.
Visitation will be held Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Mr. Disney passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
He is survived by his mother, Pam Disney, Washington; one brother Justin Disney, Washington; two sisters, Jessica Swanner and husband Jake, Washington, and Emily Disney, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
