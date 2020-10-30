A memorial celebration for Zach Disney, 34, Union, will be held Monday, Nov. 2, at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, at 7 p.m.

Visitation will be held Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Mr. Disney passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

He is survived by his mother, Pam Disney, Washington; one brother Justin Disney, Washington; two sisters, Jessica Swanner and husband Jake, Washington, and Emily Disney, Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store