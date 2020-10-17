1/1
Zoa M. Stroup
1931 - 2020
Zoa Mae Stroup, known to all as Zoe, nee Essman, 89, Lonedell, departed this life Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her home, surrounded by the love of her family.

Zoe was born April 16, 1931, in Sullivan, the daughter of Elmer Essman and wife Charlotte Lacricia, nee Jefferies. On Aug. 16, 1950, she was united in marriage to Edward Elmer Stroup, known to all as Ed, and four daughters came to bless this union.

Zoe was a Christian and past member and pianist of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Lonedell. She also was a past member of the Order of Eastern Star, Robertsville Chapter. Zoe was a real estate broker, and for nearly 50 years owned and operated Stroup Realtors Real Estate in Lonedell. She was a past member and secretary of the National Association of Realtors. In addition to running her business, Zoe loved to work in her yard and garden. She canned much of the produce she raised. She was a talented musician and liked to play the piano and organ. Her daughters were her pride and joy, and nothing made her happier than spending time with them and her grandchildren.

Zoe is survived by her daughters, Sherry Pieske and husband Bill, Union, Debbie Dumesnil and husband Chris, Edmond, Okla., Charlene Hammonds, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Dona Stroup, Lonedell; five grandchildren, Christina Brinker and husband Dirck, Nathan Pieske and wife Kristina, all of Union, Steven Woodruff, St. Clair, Dana Hammonds, Portland, Ore., and Charlotte Dumesnil, Edmond, Okla.; three siblings, Alfred Essman, known to many as Downey, Turner, Ore., Beryl Essman and wife Eunice, Bourbon, and Clare Fae Woodcock, Sullivan; seven great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.

Zoe was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Stroup, and parents, Elmer and Charlotte Essman.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union, with the Rev. Dick Hinson officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Lonedell R-14 Scholarship Fund, 7466 Highway FF, Lonedell, MO 63060.

The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.


Published in The Missourian on Oct. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
