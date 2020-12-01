MCNEIL – Audrey W. (nee Armstrong). April 1936 – October 2020. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of the most amazing mother in the world. Mom is predeceased by her parents, George & Mable; brothers Elmer, Harold, Glen, Frank, Allan and sister, Dorothy; survived by her sisters, Jean and Evelyn; her kids Cindy and Rod; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mom was born on the family farm in southwestern Manitoba. She attended Arawana and Parkland Elementary Schools, Elkhorn High, and Virden Collegiate. Mom's first job was at the Virden Creamery. In the 60's, Mom moved to BC where she worked for Insurance Underwriters before getting married and having two children. After years of running a motel business 24/7, mom and dad retired. Mom had a full life; she had many talents and skills, and in her retirement, she enjoyed more social time with her large group of friends (The Mermaids). Mom was selfless, compassionate, affectionate, hard-working, resilient, strong, courageous, intelligent, athletic, graceful and her beautiful smile was radiant. Mom had the greatest sense of humor – always able to bring a smile to faces with her witty jokes or her infectious laugh. WE LOVE YOU MOM, you will Always be in Our Hearts, and one day we will see you again. Bye for now…

