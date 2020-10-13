WALKER – Betty. November 23, 1924 - September 27, 2020. The family of Betty Walker of Elkhorn, MB sadly announce her passing on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the age of 95 years at Elkwood Manor. Betty Walker (nee Pawluk) was born on November 23, 1924, one of nine children born to Moisey & Kay Pawluk. She grew up during the Great Depression, enduring the hard times as her family farmed in the Old Wives Lake area of Southern Saskatchewan. Betty attended school completing her grade eight at Green Bay School in 1940. Betty moved to Moose Jaw and began working as a waitress at the National Café while still in her teenage years. She relocated years later to the Willen District with her two young sons where she married Bobby Walker in 1950. Mom was widowed in 1971 leaving her to raise her youngest child, Paula, on her own. Betty had a boarding house for many years as well as taking on jobs at the creamery and local hospital. Betty went to work as a cook on the oil rigs in Alberta and British Columbia later in life. She enjoyed these years meeting new people and visiting many places she had never been. Betty was a hard worker all her life and had the resiliency to rise above many of life's challenges she encountered. She retired to Elkhorn and continued to keep very busy with her family and interests. Betty kept a large garden and was known for her beautiful flowers and yard. She was honoured to win an award in 1994 for having the best garden and yard in town. She would spend hours watering and weeding then later harvesting and preserving homemade jams, pickles, fruit and pies. Betty was an excellent cook and baker known for her perogies, cinnamon buns and pies. Her freezer and cold room were packed with all the bounty. Mom also loved crocheting, knitting and other handiwork. At the tender age of 75 she took up quilting - family members all have quilts, afghans and other homemade items to remember her by. Betty enjoyed playing bingo and cards, especially cribbage with son Doug; as well as scrabble, Sudoku, word search puzzles and reading. Betty was a member of the Women's Institute, Robbie Burns Society, Elkhorn United Church and Elkhorn Seniors Centre. Mom lived on her own until two years ago when she returned to Elkhorn to reside at Elkwood Manor. The family is forever grateful to the caring staff of the Manor who provided her with outstanding care and compassion. Betty remained in good health until she had a serious fall in recent weeks breaking her leg. Predeceased by her father Moisey Pawluk; mother Kay Pawluk; brothers George, Bobby and Roy and sisters Olga, Polly and May; and infant daughter Brenda Lee (1960) and daughter-in-law Elaine (2017). Betty leaves to cherish her memory sons Dick (Marilyn) of London, ON; Doug (Joan) of Brandon, MB, daughters Linda (Ryder) of Regina, SK and Paula (John) of Yorkton, SK, stepson Doug (Barb) of Brandon, MB and their children Rick and Kathy; sisters Adeline Lizee of Moose Jaw and Gloria Allcock (Bob) of Pense, SK and sister-in-law Sharon Pawluk of Pilot Butte, SK. She is also survived by grandchildren Richard, Robyn, Beckie, Robbie, Kristina, Christian and fourteen great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. A celebration of Mom's life will be held in the summer of 2021. Interment will be in Mossbank, SK. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to Elkwood Manor Ladies Auxiliary Remembrance Fund, P.O. Box 172, Elkhorn, MB, R0M 0N0 in memory of Betty. Mom, thank you for your unconditional love, sacrifices and commitment to family. We are so proud, thankful and privileged we were a part of your journey and you were our Mom. You will always remain in our hearts till we meet again. Email messages of condolence or sign the online Book of Condolences at www.carscaddenfuneralchapel.com
. G.R. Carscadden Funeral Chapel, Virden in care of arrangements.