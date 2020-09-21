YANCHYCKI - Bonnie-Lynn Mabel (nee Wilson). November 7, 1974 - August 31, 2020. With a heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother and Nana. Bonnie-Lynn passed away on August 31, 2020 at Brandon Regional Health Centre after a very brief and unexpected battle with cancer. Bonnie-Lynn is survived by her husband Erin, children Enya-Rae, Ashley-Joy (Joshua) Burgess, Mathew, William and Victoria; her grandchildren Cordelia, John-Terry, Kai, Nyx, Benjaman, and Daphne-Mae; her mother Diane (John) Janzen, her father Norman Wilson, brothers Robert Wilson and Derek Wilson; grandmother Reta Kendrick and in-laws Robert and Joan Yanchycki; and numerous family members. Bonnie-Lynn was born in Winnipeg, MB on November 7, 1974 to parents Norman and Diane. She spent much of her childhood enjoying Ukrainian summer camp and participating in Ukrainian Dance, an activity she loved and fondly remembered. Bonnie-Lynn met her husband Erin in 2000 and married on July 27, 2020 blending their two families together. They raised their five children in Virden, MB and later in Brandon, MB. The only thing she loved more than being a wife and mother was being a "Nana". A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and permitted. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Elspeth Reid Centre in Brandon, the Samaritan House in Brandon or the Brandon Food Bank.





