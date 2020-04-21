Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bradley D. Cosgrove. View Sign Obituary

COSGROVE - Bradley D. July 30, 1972 - December 31, 2019. It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of Brad (Cosey) Cosgrove on December 31, 2019. He was born in Virden Hospital on July 30, 1972, to Shayne and Dan Cosgrove (Deb) and stepson to Tim and Earl, brother to Tracy and step- sister Colleen, and father to Avery, Bradin, Kadie and Allie. Shayne, Brad and Tracy moved to Hamiota in the fall of 1977, where Brad started kindergarten. Brad's younger years were spent at Earl's farm along with mom and sister. After graduating in 1990 from Hamiota Collegiate, Brad went on to Brandon University where he graduated with a degree in teaching. While attending high school Brad worked part-time at Irwin's Drive Inn and Bell's Convenience Store. University years he spent working at Tequila Willies restaurant, evenings and weekends and Dept of Highways in the summer months. After University Brad lived in Virden and worked for his dad at the Esso Bulk Station, and from there he moved on to work with pipeline in Cromer. The winter of 2000 Brad went west to Slave Lake to operate a high hoe for Dave Simpson. That fall he began a short teaching career which saw him in Wollaston Lake for one year, then to Provost, Alberta for one year. On December 22, 2001, Brad married Melissa Carrier from Storthoaks, Saskatchewan. In 2002 they moved to Fort McMurray where Brad worked for six years with Enbridge pipeline. March 2008, he transferred to Regina to continue work with Enbridge. Then 2012 saw a move to Storthoakes, SK where his last place of employment was with Kingston Midstream at Alida, SK. Brad enjoyed and excelled in many sports, badminton, baseball, hockey, and golf, Good times and many friends were made over the years. Brad enjoyed his summers golfing and sitting around the campfire visiting with his family and many friends. He and his family spent seven seasons from 2009 until 2016 at a seasonal campsite at Oak Island Resort, Oak Lake alongside his mom and Tim. His designer Oiler fire pit spent many nights glowing. He enjoyed the hours on the lake watching his children tubing and fishing from Tim and mom's pontoon boat. He always had a smile/smirk for them. Now he is at peace from the world. Service was held at Virden Tundra Oil & Gas Place on January 8, 2020 with interment at Breadalbane Cemetery. COSGROVE - Bradley D. July 30, 1972 - December 31, 2019. It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of Brad (Cosey) Cosgrove on December 31, 2019. He was born in Virden Hospital on July 30, 1972, to Shayne and Dan Cosgrove (Deb) and stepson to Tim and Earl, brother to Tracy and step- sister Colleen, and father to Avery, Bradin, Kadie and Allie. Shayne, Brad and Tracy moved to Hamiota in the fall of 1977, where Brad started kindergarten. Brad's younger years were spent at Earl's farm along with mom and sister. After graduating in 1990 from Hamiota Collegiate, Brad went on to Brandon University where he graduated with a degree in teaching. While attending high school Brad worked part-time at Irwin's Drive Inn and Bell's Convenience Store. University years he spent working at Tequila Willies restaurant, evenings and weekends and Dept of Highways in the summer months. After University Brad lived in Virden and worked for his dad at the Esso Bulk Station, and from there he moved on to work with pipeline in Cromer. The winter of 2000 Brad went west to Slave Lake to operate a high hoe for Dave Simpson. That fall he began a short teaching career which saw him in Wollaston Lake for one year, then to Provost, Alberta for one year. On December 22, 2001, Brad married Melissa Carrier from Storthoaks, Saskatchewan. In 2002 they moved to Fort McMurray where Brad worked for six years with Enbridge pipeline. March 2008, he transferred to Regina to continue work with Enbridge. Then 2012 saw a move to Storthoakes, SK where his last place of employment was with Kingston Midstream at Alida, SK. Brad enjoyed and excelled in many sports, badminton, baseball, hockey, and golf, Good times and many friends were made over the years. Brad enjoyed his summers golfing and sitting around the campfire visiting with his family and many friends. He and his family spent seven seasons from 2009 until 2016 at a seasonal campsite at Oak Island Resort, Oak Lake alongside his mom and Tim. His designer Oiler fire pit spent many nights glowing. He enjoyed the hours on the lake watching his children tubing and fishing from Tim and mom's pontoon boat. He always had a smile/smirk for them. Now he is at peace from the world. Service was held at Virden Tundra Oil & Gas Place on January 8, 2020 with interment at Breadalbane Cemetery. Published in Virden Empire-Advance from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Virden Empire-Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close