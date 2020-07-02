SMITH – Darlene. June 5, 1942 - March 28, 2020. Darlene Smith beloved wife of the late Howie Smith passed away at Brandon Regional Health Centre on March 28, 2020 at the age of 77.Darlene was the older of two children and was raised on the family farm. She moved to Virden to complete her high school years and in 1965 married Howie and raised their two children Clint and Tara. Darlene worked at the CIBC for many years. She ended her working years employed for S.A.I.L supporting seniors to live independently in their homes. Darlene will be sadly missed by her son Clint (Amanda) and their children Jack and Quincy; daughter Tara (Allan) and their boys Eric and Mathew (Vanessa); brother Terry Day (Francis); sister-in-law Frankie Good; sister-in-law Kathy Smith and a long and much-loved list of nieces and nephews, many friends and walking partners. Darlene was predeceased by her husband Howie; her parents, Jack & May Day; Howie's parents, Wes & Jean Smith; her brothers-in-law Merv and Bill Smith, sister-in-law, Velma Good, brother-in law Howard Good and sister-in-law Louise Smith. A graveside service will take place for immediate family.

Thank You

A thank you to Dr. Fitzgerald and the Virden Hospital Health Care team as well as Dr. Lint and his team of professionals at the CGP in Brandon. Clint and Tara would also like to thank all the friends, family and neighbours for their visits to mom while in the hospital as well as all the warm wishes and phone calls. A special thank you to Val (niece) for her support to mom while in the hospital. Mom really appreciated all your visits and your kind gestures throughout her stays in Brandon. To those who sent food, flowers, cards and generous words of support your kindness will not be forgotten.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store