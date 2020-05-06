THORDARSON – Debra Mae. December 4, 1954 – April 19, 2020. Debra Mae Thordarson, known to those in her immediate family as Mom, Nanny and Auntie Deb, and to the rest of the world as Debbie, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the age of 65 years. Debbie was born to John & Eileen Thordarson in Reston, MB, December 4, 1954, the first of three girls. She attended Bardal and Sinclair schools, graduating from Reston Collegiate in 1973. She never forgot her roots and had many friends in the Bardal, Ebor, and Sinclair communities. She worked at Reston Drugs from 1983 to 2005 before retiring. Debbie always had time to connect with children at the store and always had a treat in her pocket. Debbie was an avid golfer, curler and curling fan, attending Briers, World Curling, Canada Cup and Provincial finals. During her later years she never missed watching televised curling events.Also an avid baseball fan, she followed the Reston Rockets and the Toronto Blue Jays; travelling to Canadian National Baseball Championships in Prince George, BC and St. John's, Newfoundland and of course, Rogers Centre. Debbie loved music and dancing. She and Ian attended many live music performances including Elton John; The Eagles; Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young; John Fogerty; John Mellancamp; The Moody Blues; Paul McCartney; Rod Stewart (twice) and numerous Minnedosa Rock Festivals. Her favourite song was Fishin in the Dark by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Debbie had a great desire to travel and had a bucket list which, unfortunately, was not fulfilled. However, she did manage two boat cruises, two winter trips to Phoenix, Arizona and summer holidays in Iceland and Nova Scotia. Debbie and Ian built a new home at "The Meadows" in 2000. Within a year, most of the basement became her craft centre. Here she instructed art classes and taught 4-H for eleven years. In 2016, Ian built her a craft house. Needless to say, she spent endless hours there. It was definitely her happy place. She was a gifted hobbyist and master of one-stroke painting. Family was everything to Debbie. She had an extended family of aunts, uncles, and many, many cousins and liked to stay connected. She made every effort to attend all family functions. Like most grandmothers, the most important people in her life were grandchildren. She made every effort to be there for them. Debbie is survived by her companion of 32 years, Ian Milliken; daughters Dana Armstrong and Tara (Mike) Procyk and grandchildren Amber, Kendra, Erik, Dryden, Jordan and Kiara; sister Rhonda (Brad) Wilson and nieces Kaylee, Brittany, Brandie and Christie. Debbie was predeceased by her parents John & Eileen Thordarson and sister Karen. It is the hope that a service can be announced at a later date. G. R. Carscadden Funeral Chapel, Virden in care of arrangements.

