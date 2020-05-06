GREEN – Donna Mae Green passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Assiniboine Centre in Brandon, MB at the age of 83 years.

Donna was predeceased by her loving husband George Green. She was a mother of Brandon (Lori) and Mitchell. She was also

The cherished grandmother of Rob (Laurissa) and Shauna-Lee (Fiance Riley), and great-grandmother to Asher and Emmett.

Special thanks are extended to friends and staff at River Heights Terrace in Brandon, and the staff at Brandon Regional

Health Centre and Assiniboine Centre for their care and compassion. Service arrangements will be private. Interment will be in Arrow

River Cemetery. For those who so desire, memorial tributes in memory of Donna may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Manitoba.

G.R. Carscadden Funeral Chapel, Virden in care of the arrangements.



