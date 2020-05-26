ROZAK – Frank. June 3, 1929 - May 19, 2020. It is with heavy hearts that the family of Frank Rozak announce his passing on May 19, 2020 in his 91st year and with his family by his side. On June 3, 1929 Frank Rozak was born to parents Alex & Anna Rozak in Elkhorn, MB on the family farm. He was the oldest child of four children, Josephine, Wesley and Irene being his siblings. Frank attended Mossgiel School and worked on the family farm. In 953 he married Ruby Frederick and they bought the farm where his son Wes now lives on SE 9-12-29. Frank farmed and worked at various times for over the years at CP Rail and for Jake Koop doing construction work as we all know farming is a great way to live but seldom pays all the bills. In his younger years Frank loved going to the auction sales at Mid-West Auctions. He loved watching cartoon shows, especially Popeye and Bugs Bunny. In the old days he loved playing pool, curling, music, dancing, bingo and playing cards - either at the Leisure Centre or at home with family and friends. He even managed a card game with some of his kids and grandkids the day before he passed away. He loved little babies and so enjoyed watching his grandkids, with their friends, and the great-grandkids playing in the yard during his later years. Frank & Ruby spent their years farming and raising five children. Frank is survived by his wife Ruby of 66 years, daughter Laura (Maxwell) Gordon (Damon), Nicole (Ben Wood) (Frederick), Michael (Tara); son Ken, Douglas (Sabrina) (Kayden, Karlie & Kinslee); son Brad (Donna) Tracey (Jonathan, Zachary), Kimberley (Chris Porter) (Ashley, Michelle); daughter Cheryle (Darling) Kendra (Mike Whetter) (Noah, Cole, Maelie), Saundra (Will Parrott) (Josie, Ella, Miles, Gus); son Wes (Coralie) Randy (Keysha)and Clayton (Kyra). Special thanks to Dr. Crouse and various other doctors in Brandon and Virden and especially the nursing staff of the Moosomin Hospital and the Home Care Workers under the direction of Jacqueline Frattinger for their care and concern especially over the last few months. Due to current events a service in Frank's memory will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations may be made to Huntington Society of Canada, Elkhorn Leisure Centre or to a charity of your choice. G.R. Carscadden Funeral Chapel, Virden in care of the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Virden Empire-Advance from May 26 to May 27, 2020.