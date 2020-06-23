JORDAN – Garry. June 7, 1945 - April 28, 2020. In loving memory of Garry Jordan who passed away on April 28, 2020 at the Virden Health Centre at the age of 74 years. Gary was born on June 7, 1945 in Virden, MB to William & Cora Jordan; he was the youngest of six children. He is remembered by his wife Isabel; daughters LeAnne (Lawrence) Langlois; Kara Jordan. Step-daughters Alanna Hillis, Theresa (Ron) Cholette, Melanie (Brent) Rogoski. Grandchildren Andrea, Carson, Harley, William, Jade, Veronica, Kirk, Cody, Austin, Brayden, Mike, Christine and Tiffany. Great-grandchildren Kuutsiq, Quluaq , Julie, Bradi, Kennedy, Hali, Josh, Aubreigh, Braiden, Paxton and Haisley. Garry is survived by his brother Ralph Jordan; sister Faye Wilcox and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents William & Cora Jordan; sisters Gladys Cairns, Muriel Blackstock and brother Aubrey Jordan. Brothers-in-law John Cairns, Cecil Blackstock, Leonard Blackstock, and Gary Wilcox; sister-in-law Loretta Jordan. Step son-in-law Trevor Hillis. Garry was raised on the family farm in the Blair District and attended Blair School. After leaving school dad worked at several different jobs in and around the area. He married Karen Osmond in 1967 and they lived in Brandon for the first couple years of their marriage then moved to Fairfax, Manitoba to work on a farm until finally settling back on the Jordan family farm in the early '70s. They raised three daughters Alanna, LeAnne and Kara. After the marriage ended, he married Isabel Hodgins in 1992 and added two more family members with Isabel's daughters Theresa and Melanie. They lived and worked side by side on the farm until they moved to town in 2010. He always enjoyed being around livestock and always had cows, pigs, chickens, horses and whatever other animal around the farm. When he wasn't working with the animals he would like to travel to the local fairs, rodeos, 4-H sales and even horse races. After he retired from the farm, he liked to spend the day at the auction mart and watch the cattle sales. In the last few months of his life when he couldn't get out, he would watch the sales online. He also like to garden and when they moved to town, he was always trying to come up with a way to grow vegetables in some sort of container. Garry also worked off the farm and drove truck for GN Transportation for a number of years until forming his own trucking business Jordan Trucking where he hauled oil until gradually making the switch to grain and bale hauling and also doing the garbage run for the Woodworth Municipality. He was currently working as site supervisor at Oak Lake/Sifton waste disposal grounds. Garry loved to visit whether it be with family or friends and would quite often pop in for a cup of tea and find out what was new! A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Virden Cemetery with Rev. Liz Carter-Morgan officiating.

Thank You

We would like to say "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts" to Dr. Mary Rose Abdelmessih and Dr. Jennifier Hammell and all the nursing staff in both Virden and Reston Health Centres for the endless care given to Garry during his last battle with cancer. We would also like to thank our family and friends for their support that we received both before and after his passing. Thank you for all the flowers, phone calls, text messages, food, cards, gift cards, distance visiting and donations. Your love and kindness were very much appreciated at this difficult time in our lives!

- Isabel Jordan, Langlois, Jordan, Cholette & Rogoski families

Thank you. We would like to say thank you to our family and friends for all of the love and support shown to us at the time of our Dad and Papa's passing. Thank you so much for all of the visits, phone calls, text messages, flowers, food, cards and gift cards. Each and every gesture was very much appreciated and comforting as such a difficult time.

- LeAnne, Lawrence, Andrea and Carson Langlois





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store