MAHONEY – Gary. May 31, 1958 - May 19, 2020. Suddenly, at his home on May 19, 2020, Gary passed away at the age of 61. Gary grew up in Virden and lived there for most of his life. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Cindy, his children Corey (Kait) and Carley (Trevor), his brother Doug (Naomi) and numerous nieces and nephews. Gary also leaves behind so many other family and friends, too numerous to mention individually. Gary was predeceased by his dad Bob and mom Evelyn, his niece Debbie, his father-in-law Ken and mother-in-law Mavis. Gary worked for 34 years for Manitoba Hydro. He held various different positions within the company including District Supervisor, Assistant District Supervisor, Assistant District Operator and Journeyman Lineman. His career began in Virden, moved to Birtle and then transferred back to Virden for several years before retiring in 2014. Gary was an active and long-time (41 year) volunteer with the Birtle and Wallace District Fire Departments. As a volunteer, he spent six years in Birtle as a firefighter and was still active at the time of his passing with a total of 35 years in Virden, both as firefighter and Deputy Chief. Gary was also an Emergency Medical Responder. Gary loved things that started with "F"; fishing, farming and family. He also would be on the look out for the odd deer or elk during the seasons. He was so proud of his two children, their University accomplishments and their chosen distinguished career paths. Gary looked so forward to his annual fishing trip to Yawningstone with Corey, his brother Doug and friends. There was nothing better than roughing it in the woods to get that big catch of the day on the lake. Many stories were told and laughs shared around the fire. Gary was an avid Jets and Bombers fan and did his best to catch a few games in person with his family. Gary and Cindy had a seasonal camping lot at Lake of the Prairies for the past several summers spending enjoyable times with old and new friends, cherishing all the memories made with their special friends Bert & Brian Hickman. Gary spent the past seven seasons helping out with seeding and harvest on the Cousins family farm. It was the highlight of the fall to get out on the combine, having graduated from the stone picker in the spring. Although not a grandpa yet, Gary had three special little boys in his life who made him smile at every encounter, Landon, Brantley and Thomas Cousins. He loved these boys like his own. Gary will be sadly missed and forever remembered. Thank You. There are not enough words to express our sincere thanks to everyone for their kindness and generosity at this sad time of Gary's sudden passing. We are so fortunate to have made so many happy family memories that we will cherish every day moving forward. It is at times like these we realize how fortunate we are to live in such a caring community and surrounding areas. A special thank you to Christine Cross for her fitting and personable tribute during the family service. A sincere thank you is also extended to all the emergency services and Carscaddens. - Cindy, Corey (Kait), and Carley (Trevor).





