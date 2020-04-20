Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herman Garnet Effler. View Sign Obituary

EFFLER - Herman Garnet. December 27, 1924 - April 9, 2020. Herman Garnet Effler of Virden, MB passed away at Willowview Personal Care Home, Reston, MB Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Garnet was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy May Effler (Watson), father of Neil (Colleen) Effler and Gail (Denis) Mulaire. He was predeceased by his mother Sarah (nee Harvey) and father Herman Effler, brother Ralph Effler, sister Elsie McLaughlin, brothers-in-law Roy Watson, Bill Watson, Les Hanna, Raymond Jenkyns, Bert McLaughlin and sisters-in-law Doreen Watson, Faye (Ralph) Effler and Margaret (Barry) Effler. Garnet is survived by grandchildren Marcie (Rod), Ross, Anathale-Lee (Nathan), Chene (Kelly), Daniel (Deanza), Noel, Stefan (Patricia), Sophie and Christian; thirteen great-grandchildren, as well as sisters Wilene Hanna, Marion Jenkyns, brothers Marshall (Norma) Effler and Barry (Marlene) Effler, sister-in-law Grace (Bill) Watson and many nieces and nephews. Dad was born on the family farm south of Grandview, MB, December 27, 1924. He attended Ottawa School for grades 1-8 and Tamarisk School for grades 9-11, then Grandview School for grade 12. He enjoyed growing up on the farm, doing chores, riding his horse Gypsy and riding his bike. He always laughed at the fact that the horse would do all kinds of tricks for him but he would always buck his dad off. He told us of the time that he broke his arm, he was walking backwards along the barn roof and walked off the end, missing a harrow on the ground by inches. He was a natural athlete and loved to play soccer, baseball, hockey and track and field while growing up. Dad's first job was at Hambley's Hatchery in Winnipeg, but he soon realized that the smell of rotten eggs and dead chickens was not for him. The next few years were spent trying different jobs including CNR, CPR, working in a hardware store, lumberyard, bakery and post office. In 1948, he began an eighteen year career working for CPR as a telegraph operator, which he enjoyed very much. This took him to various places from Thunder Bay to Lake Louise with many stops in between such as Gimli, Winkler, Moosomin and Whitewood to name a few. In 1951, he bid into a permanent position on the Elkhorn-Wapella swing, then in 1953, the Virden-Elkhorn swing and finally in 1956, the 2nd trick at Virden. In 1951, he met the love of his life, Dorothy Watson at a dance in Elkhorn. They were married in 1952 and in 1953, Neil was born and Gail in 1958. His CPR career ended in 1966 as the train station was being closed and Dad didn't want to leave Virden. He then began a twenty-six year career as the Magistrate and Court Administrator in Virden. Dad really enjoyed connecting with people and one story he liked to tell was the time he served divorce papers to a fellow who said, "what the blank, blank have you got?" and when Dad told him he said, "well, what in the hell took you so long!". They both had a big laugh over that one. While working in the Court Office, he also drove school bus before and after Court hours to supplement his income. He drove bus for sixteen years and at the end was driving children of some of the older children he had driven years previous. If he got stuck in the snow, the older kids would get out and shovel to get them going again. He really enjoyed the kids and they him. He also worked the weigh scales at Virden Auction Mart and helped out in the office after the sale was over. Dad was a big sports fan his entire life and loved his "Fightin Phillies", Toronto Blue Jays, Saskatchewan Rough Riders and Brandon Wheat Kings. Most recently, he really enjoyed being a fan and season ticket holder of the Virden Oil Capitals hockey club. He was an avid curler and was well known in the curling community as he attended many bonspiels in the area over the years. He was most proud of competing in the 1987 and '88 Strathcona Senior Men's Provincial Championships with Henry Polk, Bill Kent and Dave Reid. He was an Honourary Life Member of Virden Curling Club and served as the Secretary-Treasurer for approximately 30 years. He loved to golf and even though he wasn't a big hitter, he was always "down the middle" with a deadly short game that was hard to beat. He achieved a hole-in-one in 1992 at the Virden Wellview Golf Club and was happy that he was playing with his grandson Ross at the time. Dad was well known throughout the Virden Community because of his working relationships and his sports and social network. Mom and Dad loved to travel and meet other people and enjoyed trips to Texas, Arizona, Hawaii and Alaska among other places. He enjoyed working around the yard, wild berry picking and gave the house several coats of paint over the years. Dad loved his family very much and was always so proud of their achievements in their busy lives. He and Mom were dedicated members of Oxford Assembly in Virden and really enjoyed all the friends they made there and throughout the community. They also were dedicated attendees at the Full Gospel Businessman's luncheons in Moosomin for many years. They faithfully attended Manhattan Beach Family Camp at Pelican Lake for over 40 years. Dad and Mom loved each other very much and could be seen walking hand in hand everywhere they went. We know Dad is in a better place now and is reunited with Mom, just in time for Easter. God bless you, Dad, we will never forget you. You will be sorely missed by your family and all of your many friends and acquaintances. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Virden Hospital, Willowview Personal Care Home, Dr. Fitzgerald, Dr. Roux and especially Charlene Myles. We would also like to thank all of Dad's friends who expressed concern and were so good to him. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a private family interment will take place in Virden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, for those who so desire, memorial tributes may be made to Willowview Personal Care Home - Reston, MB, or to Virden Oil Capitals Hockey Club (P.O. Box 398, Virden, MB R0M 2C0) in memory of Garnet. G.R. Carscadden Funeral Chapel, Virden in care of arrangements.

EFFLER - Herman Garnet. December 27, 1924 - April 9, 2020. Herman Garnet Effler of Virden, MB passed away at Willowview Personal Care Home, Reston, MB Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Garnet was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy May Effler (Watson), father of Neil (Colleen) Effler and Gail (Denis) Mulaire. He was predeceased by his mother Sarah (nee Harvey) and father Herman Effler, brother Ralph Effler, sister Elsie McLaughlin, brothers-in-law Roy Watson, Bill Watson, Les Hanna, Raymond Jenkyns, Bert McLaughlin and sisters-in-law Doreen Watson, Faye (Ralph) Effler and Margaret (Barry) Effler. Garnet is survived by grandchildren Marcie (Rod), Ross, Anathale-Lee (Nathan), Chene (Kelly), Daniel (Deanza), Noel, Stefan (Patricia), Sophie and Christian; thirteen great-grandchildren, as well as sisters Wilene Hanna, Marion Jenkyns, brothers Marshall (Norma) Effler and Barry (Marlene) Effler, sister-in-law Grace (Bill) Watson and many nieces and nephews. Dad was born on the family farm south of Grandview, MB, December 27, 1924. He attended Ottawa School for grades 1-8 and Tamarisk School for grades 9-11, then Grandview School for grade 12. He enjoyed growing up on the farm, doing chores, riding his horse Gypsy and riding his bike. He always laughed at the fact that the horse would do all kinds of tricks for him but he would always buck his dad off. He told us of the time that he broke his arm, he was walking backwards along the barn roof and walked off the end, missing a harrow on the ground by inches. He was a natural athlete and loved to play soccer, baseball, hockey and track and field while growing up. Dad's first job was at Hambley's Hatchery in Winnipeg, but he soon realized that the smell of rotten eggs and dead chickens was not for him. The next few years were spent trying different jobs including CNR, CPR, working in a hardware store, lumberyard, bakery and post office. In 1948, he began an eighteen year career working for CPR as a telegraph operator, which he enjoyed very much. This took him to various places from Thunder Bay to Lake Louise with many stops in between such as Gimli, Winkler, Moosomin and Whitewood to name a few. In 1951, he bid into a permanent position on the Elkhorn-Wapella swing, then in 1953, the Virden-Elkhorn swing and finally in 1956, the 2nd trick at Virden. In 1951, he met the love of his life, Dorothy Watson at a dance in Elkhorn. They were married in 1952 and in 1953, Neil was born and Gail in 1958. His CPR career ended in 1966 as the train station was being closed and Dad didn't want to leave Virden. He then began a twenty-six year career as the Magistrate and Court Administrator in Virden. Dad really enjoyed connecting with people and one story he liked to tell was the time he served divorce papers to a fellow who said, "what the blank, blank have you got?" and when Dad told him he said, "well, what in the hell took you so long!". They both had a big laugh over that one. While working in the Court Office, he also drove school bus before and after Court hours to supplement his income. He drove bus for sixteen years and at the end was driving children of some of the older children he had driven years previous. If he got stuck in the snow, the older kids would get out and shovel to get them going again. He really enjoyed the kids and they him. He also worked the weigh scales at Virden Auction Mart and helped out in the office after the sale was over. Dad was a big sports fan his entire life and loved his "Fightin Phillies", Toronto Blue Jays, Saskatchewan Rough Riders and Brandon Wheat Kings. Most recently, he really enjoyed being a fan and season ticket holder of the Virden Oil Capitals hockey club. He was an avid curler and was well known in the curling community as he attended many bonspiels in the area over the years. He was most proud of competing in the 1987 and '88 Strathcona Senior Men's Provincial Championships with Henry Polk, Bill Kent and Dave Reid. He was an Honourary Life Member of Virden Curling Club and served as the Secretary-Treasurer for approximately 30 years. He loved to golf and even though he wasn't a big hitter, he was always "down the middle" with a deadly short game that was hard to beat. He achieved a hole-in-one in 1992 at the Virden Wellview Golf Club and was happy that he was playing with his grandson Ross at the time. Dad was well known throughout the Virden Community because of his working relationships and his sports and social network. Mom and Dad loved to travel and meet other people and enjoyed trips to Texas, Arizona, Hawaii and Alaska among other places. He enjoyed working around the yard, wild berry picking and gave the house several coats of paint over the years. Dad loved his family very much and was always so proud of their achievements in their busy lives. He and Mom were dedicated members of Oxford Assembly in Virden and really enjoyed all the friends they made there and throughout the community. They also were dedicated attendees at the Full Gospel Businessman's luncheons in Moosomin for many years. They faithfully attended Manhattan Beach Family Camp at Pelican Lake for over 40 years. Dad and Mom loved each other very much and could be seen walking hand in hand everywhere they went. We know Dad is in a better place now and is reunited with Mom, just in time for Easter. God bless you, Dad, we will never forget you. You will be sorely missed by your family and all of your many friends and acquaintances. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Virden Hospital, Willowview Personal Care Home, Dr. Fitzgerald, Dr. Roux and especially Charlene Myles. We would also like to thank all of Dad's friends who expressed concern and were so good to him. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a private family interment will take place in Virden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, for those who so desire, memorial tributes may be made to Willowview Personal Care Home - Reston, MB, or to Virden Oil Capitals Hockey Club (P.O. Box 398, Virden, MB R0M 2C0) in memory of Garnet. G.R. Carscadden Funeral Chapel, Virden in care of arrangements. Published in Virden Empire-Advance from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Virden Empire-Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close