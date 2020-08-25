MCKEAN – Jean. July 25, 1938 - August 2, 2020. Our mom, Jean was born on July 25, 1938 to parents Dan & Evelyn Inglis, and raised in the Two Creeks area with her siblings Barbara and Betty. She married Don McKean on March 15, 1958. They began life together on the farm in the Two Creeks District. They farmed for 11 years and then moved to Miniota in June of 1969. So much good living through those years. First with the start of our family of six children, Randy, Debbie, Sheila, Donna and Darcy while living on the farm, and Marty completed our family when we moved to town. Mom was a very busy stay at home mom, she was that and far more, contributing to family life with her many jobs. She was a true caregiver - for her mom, and many others who needed help, the many people she cared for came to rely on her special care and kindness as she used many of her self taught skills such as chauffeuring, nursing, hair dressing, homemaking and yard work. She (along with dads help) spent countless hours keeping the co-op and bank sparkling clean, and supplying many customers with Avon for 32 years. Mom & Dad were so proud of family, commenting always "Isn't it amazing what two people have accomplished." Mom was always ready, willing and available for any of her family members as well...looking after grandchildren, sharing her special baking, gardening, good old hard work, and being present for all the precious memories that have been created. She had many loves - first would be dad, no doubt about that, then us, her family. Other loves to make note of would have to be curling, bingo, playing cards, socializing with friends and family, and dancing the night away. After a lengthy battle since dad's passing, mom passed away in Brandon on August 2, 2020 with all of us by her side. She is now at peace with her lifelong friend and husband, Don, her forever and always...we will miss her so much, but know she is in good hands. Mom is survived and forever remembered by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Randy (Ollie) McKean and their family: Angie (Devrin) Stonehouse, Blair and Jory; Robyn (Traci) McKean and Brae; Sean (April) McKean, Keaten and Kohler Debbie (Jim) Forsyth and their family: Krista Forsyth and Justin; Darrell (Sheralee) Forsyth, Jayden and Ty; Kaley (Craig) Miller, Avery and Bennett; Sheila (Delmar) Sheane and their family: Sheldon Sheane; Jamie Sheane (Jessica) and Jemma; Joey (Mallory) Sheane, Shaye and Kael; Kelly Sheane, Jaxon and Sawyer; Travis Sheane (Chloe); Nikki Sheane (Allan); Blake Sheane, Donna Brown and her family: Brenden (Megan) Brown, Madison and Cooper; Brady Brown (Brittany) Darcy McKean (Michelle) and his family: Tyler and Jason Marty (Amanda) McKean and their family: Kalli and Kinley. Also survived by: sisters: Betty Dunphy, Barbara (Russ) Johnston; in-laws: Vi McKean, Irene McKean, Richard (Grace) McKean and many nieces and nephews. Mom is predeceased by her beloved husband Don McKean, parents Dan and Evelyn Inglis, in-laws Dave and Ruth McKean, brothers-in-law Danny Dunphy, Jack McKean, Hugh (Red) McKean, Glen McKean and nephew Robert McKean. A private family graveside service was held in Miniota Cemetery on August 7, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with good friend Linda Clark officiating. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made to Miniota Community Centre in memory of our mom. Pallbearers, grandsons: Robyn McKean, Sean McKean, Darrell Forsyth, Sheldon Sheane, Jamie Sheane, Joey Sheane, Kelly Sheane, Travis Sheane, Brenden Brown, Brady Brown, Tyler McKean, Jason McKean. We would like to share with you the very fitting songs we chose as we gave thanks for and celebrated the life mom lived: "I Will Remember You" Sarah McLachlan, "Supermarket Flowers" Ed Sheeran, "Let Her Fly" Dolly Parton, as the Grandchildren each placed a red rose. "Could I Have This Dance" Anne Murray.

A sincere thank you to the doctors and nurses of Virden Health Centre, Brandon Regional Health Centre and Brandon Assiniboine Centre for their care and compassion. Thank you to G. R. Carscadden Funeral Chapel - Virden for taking care of the arrangements. Following the memorial, we had a family gathering at the farm, with a meal catered by Virden Chicken Chef, which was very fitting as it was Mom's favourite. Thank you Chicken Chef. Special thanks to Linda Clark for being there for us and for preparing a very memorable service. To our friends, thank you sincerely for sharing our sorrow. Your thoughtfulness of kind words, cards, visits, baked goods and care packages were very deeply appreciated and will always be remembered. "A special person, a special face, a special someone we cannot replace." As mom never wanted anyone to ever say goodbye.. "UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN" Love you always, Randy, Debbie, Sheila, Donna, Darcy, Marty & our families.





