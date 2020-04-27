Joan Kalshoven

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Kalshoven.
Obituary

KALSHOVEN – Joan. With sadness we announce the passing of our mom, Joan Kalshoven (nee Palmer) who passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020, at the age of 84, in Edmonton, AB. She will be dearly missed by her children: Susan (Bob) Lypkie, Margot (Eric) Porter, Karen (Scott) Engel and Trevor (Tammy) Kalshoven, as well as her grandchildren Joel, Christopher, Gregory, Tiffany and Taylor, Three great-grandchildren, and many friends and extended family. She is survived by her sister Mary Boyer. She is predeceased by her husband Floyd in 1989. In Joan's memory donations to the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute or a would be welcome. Due to COVID-19 and the current restrictions on gatherings, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date, at the Westlawn Funeral Home & Cemetery in Edmonton, AB.
Published in Virden Empire-Advance from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations