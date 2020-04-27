Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Kalshoven. View Sign Obituary

KALSHOVEN – Joan. With sadness we announce the passing of our mom, Joan Kalshoven (nee Palmer) who passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020, at the age of 84, in Edmonton, AB. She will be dearly missed by her children: Susan (Bob) Lypkie, Margot (Eric) Porter, Karen (Scott) Engel and Trevor (Tammy) Kalshoven, as well as her grandchildren Joel, Christopher, Gregory, Tiffany and Taylor, Three great-grandchildren, and many friends and extended family. She is survived by her sister Mary Boyer. She is predeceased by her husband Floyd in 1989. In Joan's memory donations to the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute or a would be welcome. Due to COVID-19 and the current restrictions on gatherings, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date, at the Westlawn Funeral Home & Cemetery in Edmonton, AB. KALSHOVEN – Joan. With sadness we announce the passing of our mom, Joan Kalshoven (nee Palmer) who passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020, at the age of 84, in Edmonton, AB. She will be dearly missed by her children: Susan (Bob) Lypkie, Margot (Eric) Porter, Karen (Scott) Engel and Trevor (Tammy) Kalshoven, as well as her grandchildren Joel, Christopher, Gregory, Tiffany and Taylor, Three great-grandchildren, and many friends and extended family. She is survived by her sister Mary Boyer. She is predeceased by her husband Floyd in 1989. In Joan's memory donations to the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute or a would be welcome. Due to COVID-19 and the current restrictions on gatherings, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date, at the Westlawn Funeral Home & Cemetery in Edmonton, AB. Published in Virden Empire-Advance from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Virden Empire-Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations