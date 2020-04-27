KALSHOVEN – Joan. With sadness we announce the passing of our mom, Joan Kalshoven (nee Palmer) who passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020, at the age of 84, in Edmonton, AB. She will be dearly missed by her children: Susan (Bob) Lypkie, Margot (Eric) Porter, Karen (Scott) Engel and Trevor (Tammy) Kalshoven, as well as her grandchildren Joel, Christopher, Gregory, Tiffany and Taylor, Three great-grandchildren, and many friends and extended family. She is survived by her sister Mary Boyer. She is predeceased by her husband Floyd in 1989. In Joan's memory donations to the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute or a would be welcome. Due to COVID-19 and the current restrictions on gatherings, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date, at the Westlawn Funeral Home & Cemetery in Edmonton, AB.
Published in Virden Empire-Advance from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020