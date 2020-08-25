NEWMAN - John Henry. John Newman of Virden passed away peacefully at the West-Man Nursing Home, August 1, 2020 at the age of 100 years. John was born in Kenton, MB and was pre-deceased by his mother and father, his wife Dorothy, three brothers and three sisters. He is survived by many nephews, nieces and families. He was a very kind, thoughtful man who enjoyed flying, hunting, and fishing. Some of his life was spent building chimneys in the community. He was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion for 75 years. He enlisted into the Royal Winnipeg Rifles and was transferred to Halifax, NS. He was then discharged due to an illness. Being the eldest veteran in the community, he received the Quilt of Valour. John met Dorothy in Vancouver - they married in 1965 and spent the rest of their lives in Virden. His last few years were spent in the nursing homes. A graveside funeral was held in Virden on August 10, 2020 with Father Matt officiating. GR Carscadden Funeral Chapel were in charge of the arrangements.

We would like to express our thanks to Carscaddens for their thoughtful services provided to us at this time as well as the Royal Canadian Legion Br. No. 8 in Virden; to the doctors, friends, and neighbours that looked after John; and our sincerest appreciation to the Sherwood Home and West-Man Nursing Home for the care, love, and compassion shown to John.

- The Newman families; Ken & Jean Wardle



