LEASK - Karen Louise Leask was born July 6, 1968 in Hamiota, MB. She passed away October 8, 2019 at the West-Man Nursing home in Virden, MB. Karen attended school in Lenore till it closed and moved to Virden for Grade 7. She got her first pony when she was five. She took piano lessons all through school and competed at the festivals in both piano and singing classes. While still in high school she joined the Brandon University choir directed by Elizabeth Grant. It was at this time she was told that she had perfect pitch. She also took part in the Westman Youth Choir and studied the flute in the band classes at school. While in high school she acquired another horse and took English riding lessons with the Virden Pony Club. All in all she trained five horses. Along with her brother, Gregg, she travelled to Rivers, Souris, Brandon, Glenboro and Dauphin for lessons and competition. Karen did go to a competition in Windsor, Nova Scotia. Following high school, Karen went to Brandon University for a year. She then worked for a year before going out to Vancouver to play with different bands, as well as working at Livingstone Brokerage at the Vancouver airport and then moving to a downtown office. While there she started at the Capilano University to continue her university and music studies. She sang with the Laudate Choir which won the right to compete at the International Choral Kathaumixw in Powell River, B.C in 1996. While at Capilano, she also took up pottery. She returned to Brandon where she resumed her studies including music and pottery. It was here, she had her first seizure, (1995) which resulted in an operation for a brain tumour. She was scheduled to travel to Italy with the University choir but had to cancel. She graduated with her Bachelor of Music degree, with a gold medal for the highest mark in music in 1997. The following year she received her Bachelor of Education degree. She taught music in six different schools ending up in Dauphin. While she was teaching in Morden she joined the Sonatrice singers. This choir has been together for 42 years. In this time period she acquired her specialist certificate in Orff music which required spending six weeks each for three summers at summer school in Winnipeg. It was after a second operation that she joined the Virden Art Club. When she moved to Dauphin to teach she joined the Theatre Amisk in Dauphin and took part in several productions. She taught music in the school until 2013 when she was told by the doctors in Winnipeg that she had to quit. She then started volunteering at the Parkland Humane Society. She fostered several cats, and even adopted a dog, Annie, which she ended up having to give up. She underwent a third operation in August, 2015, and moved back to Virden a few months later. Karen is survived by her parents, John & Louise Leask, her brothers, Jim and family Alexa and Austin; Gregg (Sarah) and family Anna, Asher and Hayden. A Celebration of Life service was held for Karen on October 24 in the basement of St. Paul's United Church with Rev Liz Carter-Morgan officiating. It was pointed out prior to the service that October 24 had been designated as Brain Cancer Day. Gray was the designated colour, therefore the pamphlets were made out on gray paper. Following the opening remarks, we listened to the recording 'Go Rest High On That Mountain' sung by Vince Gill. Gordon Newton, Yvonne Lillie, Karen Gardiner and Heather Leask Armstrong took advantage of the open mic to reminisce about Karen. Alexa Leask read posts from others. The service ended with music by Ross Mathison: 'Just Breathe' and 'Fields of Gold'. Lunch was served by St. Paul's Helping Hands. Donations in Karen's memory can be made out to: West-Man Nursing Home Activities Fund, Box 1630, Virden, MB R0M 2C0; Parkland Humane Society, 411 2nd Ave. N.W., Dauphin, MB. R0L 2B0; hatsforhopecanada.ca or a . Karen's wishes were to have her ashes spread over where her horses and cats are on the farm. This will take place on a warm day in the summer.

Thank You

A big thank you to Dr. Fitzgerald, Dr. Roux and the staff at the Virden Hospital, Reston Personal Care Home and the West-Man Nursing Home for the care Karen was given throughout 2018 and 2019. Thank you, too, to the First Responders who were here in minutes when we needed them. Then there is Home Care. Thank you so much for caring for Karen and becoming part of the family. Thank you, as well, to the palliative care volunteers. We can't tell you enough how much you were all appreciated. Thank you for the flowers, phone calls, cards, internet messages, food, gift cards, donations, and hugs. Thanks to everyone who came to the Celebration of Life for Karen, to Rev. Liz Carter-Morgan for her leadership, Ross Mathison for his music, and to those who spoke of their memories of Karen and to St. Paul's Helping Hands for serving the lunch. It was all so very much appreciated.

- John, Louise, Jim, Gregg and families.

