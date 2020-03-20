Our loving mother passed away March 10, 2020 at the wonderful age of
92.
Mom was born on July 15, 1927 in Virden,MB, where her father was
the station master. Due to his position with the Canadian Pacific Railway,
the family moved many times. When Mom was 2 years old, her family
moved to Ignace, ON. They lived here full time until the early 1930s.
When Mom had her own family, she spent every summer vacationing
with them at Ignace. Her children came to love it there too. Her summers
at Ignace were some of the happiest times of her life where she made
lifelong friends.
Mom trained as a teacher and taught in a one room schoolhouse in rural
Manitoba, before marrying Murray Wood. The first eight years of married
life was spent on her husband's family farm outside Elkhorn, MB.
Mom and Dad moved to Virden on Nelson Street. Mom lived the next 31
years raising her children, starting Virden's first kindergarten out of her
home, volunteering, working as a part time florist and an active member
of the curling club. During those years Mom also met and married her
second husband, Duncan Elliott. Duncan introduced her to international
travel, and they took many trips to Europe. As they got older, they spent
many winters housesitting in White Rock, BC. After Duncan passed away,
Mom moved to White Rock. Through housesitting, golfing, curling and
playing bridge she made many new friends, but never forgetting her old
friends. Mom was an eternal romantic and in her golden years she found
her last love, Dustin Caldwell.
Mom was a natural leader and organizer. Her life was filled with enthusiasm
for curling, playing bridge, traveling, hiking, canoeing, fishing and love for
family and friends.
Mom is pre-deceased by her beloved parents, Gerrit and Cathy Smith,
her sister Carole and brother Gerald. Along with her husband's Murray,
Duncan and Dustin.
She will be missed and remembered by her son Fraser (Betty) and her
daughters Lynda Wood-Schippling (Ron), Cathy Tough (Greg), Kelly
Kenworthy (Dave), Tracey Wood and sister-in-law Kay Smith. Along
with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and
nephews.
Published in Virden Empire-Advance from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020