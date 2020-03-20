Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen "Marguerite" Elliot-Caldwell. View Sign Obituary

Our loving mother passed away March 10, 2020 at the wonderful age of92.Mom was born on July 15, 1927 in Virden,MB, where her father wasthe station master. Due to his position with the Canadian Pacific Railway,the family moved many times. When Mom was 2 years old, her familymoved to Ignace, ON. They lived here full time until the early 1930s.When Mom had her own family, she spent every summer vacationingwith them at Ignace. Her children came to love it there too. Her summersat Ignace were some of the happiest times of her life where she madelifelong friends.Mom trained as a teacher and taught in a one room schoolhouse in ruralManitoba, before marrying Murray Wood. The first eight years of marriedlife was spent on her husband's family farm outside Elkhorn, MB.Mom and Dad moved to Virden on Nelson Street. Mom lived the next 31years raising her children, starting Virden's first kindergarten out of herhome, volunteering, working as a part time florist and an active memberof the curling club. During those years Mom also met and married hersecond husband, Duncan Elliott. Duncan introduced her to internationaltravel, and they took many trips to Europe. As they got older, they spentmany winters housesitting in White Rock, BC. After Duncan passed away,Mom moved to White Rock. Through housesitting, golfing, curling andplaying bridge she made many new friends, but never forgetting her oldfriends. Mom was an eternal romantic and in her golden years she foundher last love, Dustin Caldwell.Mom was a natural leader and organizer. Her life was filled with enthusiasmfor curling, playing bridge, traveling, hiking, canoeing, fishing and love forfamily and friends.Mom is pre-deceased by her beloved parents, Gerrit and Cathy Smith,her sister Carole and brother Gerald. Along with her husband's Murray,Duncan and Dustin.She will be missed and remembered by her son Fraser (Betty) and herdaughters Lynda Wood-Schippling (Ron), Cathy Tough (Greg), KellyKenworthy (Dave), Tracey Wood and sister-in-law Kay Smith. Alongwith numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces andnephews. Published in Virden Empire-Advance from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020

