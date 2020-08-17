LeBLANC - Kathleen "Lynne" (nee Nichol). August 14, 1947 - Virden, Manitoba. July 14, 2020 - Calgary, Alberta. Kathleen LeBlanc of Calgary, AB passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Lynne was born in Virden, MB on August 14, 1947. The youngest of the family, she playfully relished in her role as the "baby" of the family throughout her entire life. Lynne married William (Bill) Younge in 1965, and together they raised two children, Janelle and Shaun. At the conclusion of their marriage Lynne moved to Calgary to be closer to her sisters and grandchildren and made a new life for herself which brought her lively and independent spirit to the forefront. Lynne was remarried in 2009 to James (Jim) LeBlanc and they filled their days visiting with friends, vacationing, and spending time with family. She greatly enjoyed attending dinner theatre productions, weekly card nights with the girls, and regular pedicure and shopping days with her daughter and granddaughter. Lynne was fiercely loyal and dedicated to her family and friends. You knew if you were fortunate enough to be accepted into her inner circle that she had your back now and forever. She was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren and loved nothing more than to brag them up whenever the opportunity arose. Besides her loving husband, Jim, Lynne is survived by her daughter Janelle and son-in-law Kipp; her son Shaun and daughter-in-law Nicole; and her four grandchildren, Zachery, Rebecca, Trey, and Ty. Lynne is also survived by her sisters, Norma and Dorothy; and brother-in-law Bryan, along with nieces, Holly, Penny and Wendy; and nephews, Gary and Scott. She was predeceased by her brother, Jim. Lynne will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and joy of life, and will be fondly missed by all who knew her, In respect of her wishes, no public ceremony will be held as the family will celebrate her life in a private setting. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made in Lynne's name directly to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Alberta, www.heartandstroke.ca. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared and viewed on Lynne's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com.
