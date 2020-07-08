CAMPBELL - Lisa Faye [Dunning (nee Hutton)], June 16, 1967 - June 16, 2020. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our dear Lisa Campbell. She went peacefully in her sleep on her 53rd birthday. Lisa was born in Virden, Manitoba to Faye & John Hutton. She was raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Sudbury, Ontario until 1977 when the family settled in Virden. Lisa got together with Sam Dunning in 1987 and helped raise his son Dustin. In 1997 they welcomed their beautiful daughter Sydney; Lisa was over the moon to have a daughter. Sadly, Sam passed away just nine months later. Sydney and Lisa had a very close relationship; Lisa was Sydney's biggest supporter and best friend. Lisa worked numerous jobs, but for the last 15 years, she had been employed by Co-op, first in Virden, then Minnedosa. Customers loved her and didn't mind waiting in line to use her checkout! In 2007, Lisa and Sydney moved to Minnedosa after Lisa met and fell in love with Ed Campbell. Lisa & Ed were married in 2010 and would have been celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in August. In 2014, Lisa was excited when she became a grandma (or gma as she was called!) to Liam and Michael, Sydney's twins. Those boys became her everything and she would spend as much time with them as she could. Lisa was close with her extended family, enjoying cousin game nights and even going on a weekend trip to Winnipeg last summer to complete her first escape room and experience Celebrations Dinner Theatre. Her absence will most definitely be noticed at those events this summer. Lisa was a kind, gentle soul who, even when fighting her own demons, would put on a brave face and be there for whoever needed her. Lisa tended to carry the weight of the world on her shoulders; she can now get the rest and peace she very much deserves. Lisa was predeceased by husband Sam Dunning, her mom and step-dad Faye & Sam Lindemann. Lovingly remembered by her husband Ed Campbell, daughter Sydney Dunning (Scott Barrass), step-son Dustin Dunning, grandsons Liam and Michael Dunning, sister, Kim (Lee) Storey, sister, Candice (Maurice) Kernel, brother, Jamie Hutton, sister, Nicky (Doug) Roach, as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A graveside service celebrating Lisa's life was held on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Minnedosa Cemetery. A eulogy honouring Lisa was beautifully read by her best friend of 35 years, Vicki Inkster. Rest easy our sweet Lisa. We will miss your beautiful face and contagious laugh every day.

SHE IS GONE

BY DAVID HARKINS

You can shed tears that she is gone,

Or you can smile because she lived.

You can close your eyes and pray that she will come back,

Or you can open your eyes and see all that she has left behind.

Your heart can be empty because you can't see her,

Or you can be full of the love that you shared.

You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday,

Or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday.

You can remember her and only that she is gone,

Or you can cherish her memory and let it live on.

You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back,

Or you can do what she would want: smile, open your eyes, love and go on.





