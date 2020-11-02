LABOSSIERE – Lisette Marie. July 26, 1961 – October 12, 2020.
Lisette passed away peacefully Monday, October 12, 202 at Westman Nursing
Home – Virden, MB. She was 59.Liseete was born with Down's Syndrome in Glenboro, MB on July 26, 1961.
She was predeceased by her brother Guy in 1964, father Gaeten in 1990, mother Bella in 1991, and brother Bob in 2019.
She is survived by her brother Donald, brother Michel and wife Wendy, and sister-in-law Debbie. Because of her father's employment with Interprovincial Pipeline, the family moved from Glenboro to Cromer, MB and finally to Virden. In Virden, she was able to access opportunities for handicapped individuals, initially attending the Harris Centre workshop and later was put under the care of the Association for Community Living where she resided for 30 years before moving into the West-Man Nursing Home. Lisette, like so many with Down's Syndrome, was happy, cheerful and kind, although she did on occasion show a stubborn streak. She loved children, cats, music and her favourite afternoon soaps on TV. A small graveside funeral service was held at Virden Cemetery with Father Ben Nwaeje officiating. Interment in Virden Cemetery. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made to Association for Community Living – Virden, P.O. Box 1957, Virden, MB R0M 2C0 in memory of Lisette. Email messages of condolence or sign the online Book of Condolences at www.carscaddenfuneralchapel.com.
G.R. Carscadden Funeral Chapel – Virden in care of arrangements.