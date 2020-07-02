CHRISP - Lynn Bernadette. December 11, 1954 - June 16, 2020. Lynn Bernadette passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Brandon Regional Health Centre. Bernadette was born in Virden, Manitoba on December 11, 1954 and spent her childhood there. She became an LPN and nursed in Deloraine and Killarney, worked in home care in Brandon and with foster care for many years. Bernadette was preceded by her parents and her brother Dennis. She will be lovingly remembered by her sons Dallas (Courtney), Darius, Michael (Chantel) and Jessie; grandchildren Jasper, Winter, Isis, Kaedence, Joee, Leland, Hunter and Leonard; sister-in-law Carol Chrisp; sister Caroline (Allan) Greig; brothers Bernard (Linda) Chrisp and Ralph (Brenda) Chrisp; and numerous nieces and nephews. She had many close friends over the years that were very good to her. She enjoyed time spent with her many friends in Kin Village Brandon and their coffee visits. Bernadette's family and friends will cherish her memory privately with a service at a later date. Donations in memory of Bernadette may be made to the BRHC Foundation, 150 McTavish Avenue East, Brandon, MB R7A 2B3 or to a charity of one's choice
. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.memorieschapel.com.