LEONARD - Margaret Ellen. May 18, 1920 - July 2, 2020. Margaret Ellen Leonard (nee Paull), age 100, passed away peacefully at Elkwood Manor on July 2, 2020. Margaret was born at the family farm in the Woodville District, May 18, 1920 to Hannah & John Paull. She was the eldest of her siblings; sister Kathleen and brothers Bill and Ed. Margaret spoke of the many hardships the family endured during the '30s - breaking land, years of drought, chopping and hauling wood for the long winters. There were also stories of the family gathered together in the evenings enjoying their father's fiddle music, reading, sewing and visiting; horse and sleigh trips to her Grandma Naylen's with kids sleeping everywhere and lots of music and laughter. On October 30, 1946, Margaret married James Buchanan Leonard who arrived in Elkhorn in 1928 from Millport, Scotland. Over the years, the farm work progressed from horse teams and plows to tractors and machinery. Margaret took on the role of farmwife with eagerness and pride having milked cows, raised poultry, grew abundant gardens to make winter preserves, stacked bales, ran the auger and shovelled grain. Living through the Depression Years had left a lasting impression, so nothing was wasted if it could be reused, as the lessons of loss and hardship were never far away. Raising their four children, Peggy, Harry, Betty and Laura was Margaret's focus, always there to care and provide for her children. Cooking and baking was her specialty; her homemade buns, pies and cookies always a treat at family gatherings. In later years, they bought a camper and enjoyed the rest and relaxation. They camped with family at nearby lakes as well as travels to Alberta and Ontario where Jim's siblings resided. The only time Margaret was ever on a plane was their trip to Scotland in 1978 which was Jim's first and only return to his birth country. They enjoyed bus tours to both of Canada's coasts. Family life was of the greatest importance to Margaret. As the family expanded she loved her role as a doting grandmother. Many happy memories were created at Grandma and Papa's on the farm. After Jim passed in 1992, Margaret remained living independently in her house on the farm until the age of 98. With her beloved Sheltie dog by her side, she pursued her interests of quilting, reading, embroidery, knitting and listening to music. She was fortunate also to welcome great-grandchildren to the family, and took great delight in watching the babies grow and change. She took an interest in the activities of all families near and far. The family gatherings at the kitchen table at the farm are precious memories treasured by all and the gallery of pictures showed her love for her family. In 2018 she came to live in the Elkwood Manor where she was so grateful for the wonderful care though she missed her home. She treasured the visits and phone calls from friends and three generations of her family. Margaret lived by the virtues of love, honesty, gratitude and genuine goodness. In her words "family is everything". Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Jim; mother and father Hannah & John Paull; mother and father-in-law, Jean & Harry Leonard; sister, Kathleen Thomson; brothers, Bill and Ed Paull; brothers-in-law, Allan Thomson, Harry Leonard Sr., Jim Wilson, Willie McIntosh; sisters-in-law Irene Paull, Mattie Wilson, Jean McIntosh; sons-in-law , Dale McGrath and Bob Hackman. Margaret will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Peggy, Brad & Cindy, Trin & Dylan, Mariah, McKayla, Pearl, Royal; Harry, Andrea & Marcello, Harper, River, Jessica & Aaron, Mayson, Carter, Maddox, Jordan; Betty & Ray, Carlie, Geoff & Alicia, Hannah; Laura, Jolie & Daniel, Zander, Emryn, Morgan & Kirby, Aurora, Tripp; many nieces, nephews and cousins. A private funeral was held at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church with Father Leo officiating. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made to Elkwood Manor Health Auxiliary or to Heart and Stroke Foundation of Manitoba.

Thank you to family, friends and neighbours for the kindness shown to us with the passing of our mom/grandma, Margaret Leonard. We took comfort from the visits, calls, cards, e-messages, flowers, food and charitable donations made in mom's memory. We appreciated the guidance of Carscadden's Funeral Chapel. Thank you to Father Leo for the comforting service, to Ed Clayton, Bev and Janet for the beautiful music. We also send sincere thanks to Dr. Crouse and all the staff of Elkwood Manor for the excellent care given to Mom the last two years.

-With sincere gratitude from Peggy, Harry, Betty, Laura and families.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store