Mary Rowan

ROWAN - Mary Katherine (Mae). We laid our mother, Mary Katherine Rowan, to final rest at the Elkhorn Cemetery on July 31, 2020, in a small, private gathering. We will postpone a larger celebration of Mae's life until it is safe again for those who loved her to travel from far and wide so that we may share together our stories, tears, and laughter. We wish to express our deep gratitude to all who loved and cared for our mother, especially as she lived her final years in the Elkwood Manor. We appreciate Mom had wonderful friends and a large and loving extended family. You may miss her as much as we do. We thank you most especially because we know how important each of you were to her. We commend Dr. Crause, Cindy Soder, and her caring staff for the excellent care our mother received at the Manor. Music was the activity that Mom most enjoyed in her final years, and her life was filled with song by the Manor's activities department. We are grateful for memories of Mom singing and clapping along with the musicians who visited to entertain everyone. After Mom's passing, we came to appreciate the care and kindness of John Dunfield and Carscadden Funeral Chapel. Cheryl Sisson led us in a peaceful and comforting farewell service that was made all the more beautiful by Samantha Cluett's flowers. The younger generation's technical wizardry brought our five families together whether attending in person or watching from a great distance. We feel tremendously comforted by all of this, grateful that Mom is at peace, and humbled by all the love and care you have shown her and us. Thank you so much.

- Donna Hogg, Linda O'Greysik, Sandra Metz, Betty Rowan, and Beverley Towler and families

Grief never ends but it changes.

It's a passage, not a place to stay.

Grief is not a sign of weakness,

Nor a lack of faith…

It is the price of LOVE





