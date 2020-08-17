BRYANT - Maud (Dickie). May 11, 1924 - July 23, 2020. Maud was born to Scottish immigrant parents John & Jean Dickie at Beulah, MB on May 11, 1924. She worked at the telephone office in Miniota before she married returning war veteran Les Bryant on September 30, 1946. They moved to the Bryant family homestead where Maud was a wonderful mother to five children: Ken, Sharon, Ed, Myrna and Marlene. She loved the farm and loved her animals. In 1972 the family moved to Hamiota and the farm was taken over by Ken. Les passed away May 4, 1984. Maud was an avid gardener, an accomplished knitter, she continued to dance until she was 95 and always had the kettle ready for tea with friends. She had an innate ability to feed 10 people, last minute, on a meal originally made for five and everyone went away well-satisfied. She will be fondly remembered for her strength, compassion for her fellow man and her delicious buns. Maud moved to Virden in May 2016. Mom died peacefully on July 23, 2020, in her room, at the West-Man Nursing Home, surrounded by the love of her family. Maud is predeceased by her parents Jack & Jane Dickie, husband Les Bryant, sister Jean Wiens, and granddaughter Careena Broughton. She is survived by five children, 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren: Kenneth (Verlie), Marcy Moorehead, Quinton and Kamryn; Daren (Roanne), Kayla, Bryce and Kenna, and Devin. Sharon (Brian Broughton), Taro, Cat, Coren, Keanna and Ember; Kiley and Eva McColm. Edward (Cynthia), Tasha (Brandon) Davis, Amelia and Everett; Brittany (Robert) Lawson, Tripp and Coleman; and Krystal (Adam) Radomske. Myrna (Cameron) Schweitzer, Stacey (Brodie) McColl, Kolbie and Sierra; Ashley (Josh) Berg, Kaelyn and Jase. Marlene (Martin) Heise, Derek; Regan (Marc) Simard, Sloan and Mila; brother Robert Dickie (Gladys) and numerous nieces and nephews. We would like to extend our sincerest appreciation to the amazing staff at both the West-Man and Sherwood Homes for the care, compassion and love given to our Mom. In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations may be made to either the Sherwood Home, Box 2000 Virden, MB R0M 2C0 or to the West-Man Nursing Home, Box 1630 Virden, MB R0M 2C0. A private family graveside service took place August 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Miniota Cemetery with niece Marilyn Warkentin officiating.





