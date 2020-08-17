ELLIS - Melanie Joy. January 9, 1963 - June 12, 2020. Melanie Joy Ellis of Crandall, MB passed away at Hamiota Health Centre on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 57 years of age. Melanie was born on January 9, 1963 to Jonathan and Viola (Smith) Ellis of Lenore, MB. Melanie grew up and attended school in Lenore from Grade 1 through Grade 6 and Virden Schools for Grades 7 through Grade 12. Melanie graduated from Virden Collegiate with her Grade 12 diploma in June 1981. She attended Sunday School and Vocational Bible School in the summer at Lenore Presbyterian Church. As a young girl growing up Melanie also enjoyed curling and skating at the Lenore Rink in the winter months, as well as tobogganing and Ski-Dooing at Lenore. She belonged to the Lenore 4-H Club for many years and learned sewing skills, crafts, leather and woodworking skills. Melanie loved the great outdoors throughout her life from riding horseback with her friends, planting beautiful vegetable and flower gardens and Crandall; raising turkeys, chickens, and ducks; hunting, fishing. She enjoyed canning, wood working projects such as bird feeders and houses; playing card games of cribbage, rummy, and solitaire, with her partner of 25 years, Wayne Van Buskirk, until his death in November 2017. Left to cherish fond and happy memories growing up with Melanie, and also her adult years, are her brothers Kenneth Ellis, Leslie Ellis (Tanya, Kelly, Ellie & Easton Slimmon; Tracey, Murray, Ryan & Wyat Sheane; and Tammy Ellis), Henry Ellis (Diane & Aaron), and her sisters Bonnie Poole (Mark, Shelley & sons; Mitchell, Melissa & daughters; Michael, Kimberly & daughters; Mathew, Kellsey & Macy Poole); Goldie Mason (Tom Wardman; Jamie, Drew Wilkinson & family; Jackie, Eric MyKoluk & family; Jessie, Julie Mason & sons; Jonathan Wardman). Also left to mourn Melanie are her nephews Trevor Ellis (Jessica & daughters) and Sean Ellis; Wayne's brother's Murray (Marg) Van Buskirk & families, Gary (Linda) Van Buskirk & families; good friends and neighbours Bruce & Sandra Cowling and families, Bob Cowling, Bill Higgins, Darcy & Sylvia Purdy and families, and Brian Johnson; Uncle Russell & Aunt Dorothy Smith of Virden, cousins and friends. Melanie was predeceased by her parents and grandparents, brother Jon Ellis, many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A graveside celebration of Melanie's life was held at the Bredalbane Cemetery in Lenore on Saturday, July 4, 2020 with Linda Clark officiating. Campbell Funeral Home in Hamiota were in charge of the cremation and funeral arrangements. Melanie's family would like to thank Campbell's Funeral Home for the good service, Linda Clark for her kind words and prayers at the graveside service and for being such a good friend to Melanie; Melanie's niece Tracey Ellis for all the extra attention given to Aunt Melanie while she was in Hamiota Health Centre. Thank you to Melanie's good neighbours/friends for the many good deeds and visits with Melanie that she so very much appreciated. Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff and paramedics at Hamitoa, Brandon, Winnipeg and Birtle health centres for all the excellent care Melanie received over the years. Thank you to everyone for the beautiful cards, plants, expressions of sympathy we received, and charitable donations made. We very much appreciate all you have done.

- Ken, Les, Henry, Bonnie, Goldie, Trevor, Sean & families.





