SENKIW - Morris John. August 5, 1933 - March 21, 2020.It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Morris J. Senkiw. Morris passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020 at the Brandon Regional Health Centre in his 87th year with his very good friend Garry Morris at his side. Morris was predeceased by his Father and Mother; Harry and Stella Senkiw (nee Nazar), Sister Irene and her husband Bill Yakobovich, their Son Randal, Sister Sonia and her husband Bill Jaques and Robert Gould, late husband of Sister Doris. Morris is survived by his Sister Doris Gould, her partner Ted Konop, also by his Cousins, Nieces and Nephews, Great Nieces and Nephews as well as his Great, great Nieces and Nephews. Born in Virden, MB on August 5, 1933, Morris grew up on the family farm, remaining there after his parents passed to run the family business. Sadly, Morris had to leave the farm due to his health ten years ago, he took up residence at River Heights Terrace in Brandon where he remained until October 2018 when he moved to Victoria Landing an Assisted Living residence also in Brandon. Moving from the country to the city was a big adjustment for Morris and it took some time for him to settle in but once he accepted this new lifestyle, he embraced it and made many friends with whom he enjoyed socializing. He loved to play the piano when living at home on the farm and continued to make music on his keyboard after he moved to River Heights. There was always traffic outside his door as people would stop by to hear him play, not always sure what he was playing, but always enjoying it. Morris was an enthusiastic cattle farmer. He was introduced to cattle farming by his father Harry who had an interest in Shorthorn cattle. Morris's involvement with Shorthorn cattle evolved into a keen interest in the Charolais breed. This keen interest became a lifelong passion and led to his involvement with organizations such the local 4H Club. He was often asked to judge 4H competitions at local county fairs and eventually his cattle made their way to the Royal Winter Fair in Toronto. Morris travelled the countryside seeing and talking cattle with anyone and everyone who shared his interest. He dedicated his life to his passion, the cattle business, from cattle farming to selling and purchasing bulls, he continued to build his herd touching many lives along the way. Wherever Morris's travels took him, people either knew him or knew of him. Morris was also interested in Politics and eventually agreed to take the position of President for his local party riding. Morris loved life on the farm, was a great storyteller and enjoyed a full life. He will always be remembered as a gentleman who possessed a kind spirit and for the integrity with which he lived his life. Morris's life was blessed with many good friendships and we would like to take this opportunity to thank his friends who stayed in touch with him when he moved from the farm to Brandon. We would also like to acknowledge Gary Morris for all his assistance and the kindness he showed Morris especially over the past few years. Our sincerest gratitude to the staff at River Heights and Victoria Landing for their kind support and care especially Claudia Nohr who was always there to ensure Morris's well being. Thanks also to Pharmacist Ian at Flatland Drugs, your assistance was invaluable. We also wish to thank all the other caregivers, too many to name individually, that made a difference to the quality of Morris's life. Morris spent the final two days of his life in the care of the compassionate nurses and Doctors at Brandon Regional Health Centre. A special thank you to Chaplain Doell who was with Morris when he passed. We know this would have been a great comfort to him. He will be greatly missed. A private burial was held to be followed by a celebration of Morris's life when permitted. Charitable donations can be made to the Brandon Regional Health Centre Foundation.

Arrangements by Carscadden Funeral Chapels

