ANDERSON - Thomas Allan. November 23rd, 1925 - October 3, 2020. Thomas Allan in his 95th year, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Born on November 23rd, 1925, Tom was the oldest son of Allan & Anna Anderson. He grew up in the Lavinia and Hamiota areas; most of his school years in Decker. At 17 years of age, he enlisted in the Canadian Navy. After training in Winnipeg, Victoria, Sydney, and Halifax, he then boarded the H.M.C.S. Dunvegan (K177). He spent the balance of the war years on the Triangle Run (Halifax - St. Johns - New York). Christmas in 1944 in the New York Harbor, as the youngest sailor on board, he became "Captain for a Day"! Tom and Muriel were married in 1950 and he started his career with Manitoba Hydro shortly after. Time was spent in Hamiota, Headingley, Alexander, and the family settled in Virden in 1967. Tom retired in 1986 after more than 35 years with Manitoba Hydro. Tom was a sports enthusiast, played hockey and baseball in his younger years. He umped senior baseball for many years. He remained an avid New York Yankees fan for his entire life. Tom was a member of The Royal Canadian Legion. He was very active with the Virden Elks, holding various positions over the years. After retirement, Tom could always be found tending to his beautiful yard at their creekside property. There was always a Boxer dog not too far from his side. Tom will be fondly remembered by his wife of 70 years, Muriel, son Allie, daughters Deane and Debbie, daughter-in-law Carolyn, grandsons Brad and Chad, sisters Pearl and Shirley, and numerous nieces and nephews. Tom was predeceased by his son Wayne, grandchildren Tommy and Jennifer, his parents, and brothers and sisters. There will be a private family service at a later date. For now, please raise a glass with a wee drop of Scotch "To Tom". The family would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support at this difficult time. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made to a charity of choice
in memory of Tom.
"OH DANNY BOY, THE PIPES, THE PIPES ARE CALLING..."
