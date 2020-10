HEAPE - Thomas Samuel. February 24, 1940 - September 27, 2020(age 80).Tom passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side after a lengthy illness. A celebration of Tom's life will take place in 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: Manitoba Ducks Unlimited Canada, Box 1160, Stonewall, MB R0C 2Z0 or to a charity of choice would be appreciated by Tom's family. To view full details please visit www.hemauerfuneralhome.com.