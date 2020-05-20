BRAYBROOK - Tory Mark. 1976-2020. It is with great sadness and broken hearts that May Vince-Smith (Brian) and George Braybrook (Jeannette) say goodbye to their loving son, Tory Mark Braybrook, who passed suddenly on April 23, 2020 at the age of 44 years. He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his sister, April UnKauf (Robert), his great-aunts and great-uncles, aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces, extended family and friends. He was pre-deceased by both sets of Grandparents, George & Phyllis Braybrook and Alex & Winnie Torry, as well as many aunts and uncles. Tory Mark has been cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date as circumstances allow for larger gatherings. Memorial donations can be made in Mark's name to theseed.ca (Mustard Seed) or by phone 403-269-1319 ext 250.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store