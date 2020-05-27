WALL - Valerie Ester (nee Greig). 1943 - 2020. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Valerie Ester Wall on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Left to mourn is husband Richard Wall; Son Bryce Wall, wife (Jenn Stewart), and family; Brother Allan Greig, sister-in-law Caroline Greig, and family, say goodbye. She passed away peacefully at her home in Saskatoon. Something will be held at a later date, more to follow.

