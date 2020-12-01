HELLMAN – Vanny. Wendolin (Vanny) is survived by his loving wife Sylvia of 63 years; children Bob (Colleen) Hellman, Maureen (Dean) Spearman, David Hellman and Theresa Burns, Colleen (Mike) Ellis, Karyn (Henri) Carriere, Sheryl (Cam) Faminow; grandchildren, Kelly, Annie, Evan, Claire, Sylvia, Theo, Charles, Suzanne, Lisa , Patrick, Daniel and Matthew; and brother Bill Hellman of Richmond, SK. He was predeceased by his parents, Mathias & Barbara Hellmann and his brothers and sisters Nick, Cecilia, Matt, Betty, Clare, Barbara, Anne, Jack, Josephine and Fr. Harry. Vanny was born in Burstall, Sk, the youngest of a family of 12 children. Life on the farm was good despite the depression and he told many stories about the antics of him and his siblings. He attended school in Richmond, SK and two years of high school at St. Thomas College in North Battleford, SK. It was there that he developed lifelong friendships and his skills and love of baseball. After finishing school, Vanny worked the CPR as a station agent and railway telegrapher throughout southern Saskatchewan and Alberta. He especially liked working in the mountains. In 1957 Vanny married Sylvia Spavor, the love of his life. He continued to work with the CPR, settling for eight years in Rosemary, AB. In 1965 with their then five children, Vanny and Sylvia left family and friends and moved to Virden to begin a new adventure as Stedmans store owners. One more child was born in Virden. They worked hard at their business and built a larger store in 1968. They eventually expanded their business to shoes (Virden Footwear), jeans, and sporting goods (The Sports Place). Vanny was a great supporter of his community, helping to organize and sponsor many town events such as Silver Dollar Days and The Firefighters Rodeo, and was a major sponsor of the Virden Indoor Rodeo. He was a proud lifelong member of the Chamber of Commerce. Vanny and Sylvia were great supporters of many sporting events and teams and Vanny was honoured for his support of the Virden Oilers baseball team. He also organized a girls' softball league with the Knoghts of Columbus. He and Sylvia were proud supporters of the Virden Music and Arts Festival and other cultural organizations and events and major donors of the Costume Closet. He was especially close to many members of the indigenous community, enjoyed attending their gatherings and was once honoured with a private presentation of an eagle feather. Vanny's faith was central to his life, and he lived it every day, and was the best example of it to all who knew him. His generosity, kindness and compassion for others, whether it be friend or stranger, was always evident. He was member and supporter of the Sacred Heart Parish in Virden and a founder of the Knights of Columbus council and a third-and fourth-degree Knight. Vanny had a genuine love for the outdoors and he passed this on to his children and grandchildren. Walking in the woods, cross country skiing, gardening and of course fishing were all a favourite. Vanny and Sylvia enjoyed any kind of fishing and spent many hours by the riverbank, on the ice or in the boat. Vanny would always discuss their fishing outings with others as they came in to the store. He also loved quiet horseback rides through the sandhills with his good friends and family. He was always very proud of their protection of endangered plant species on their land and its designation as an environmentally sensitive area. Vanny and Sylvia's generosity extended to the use of their land for the Hellman's Cross Country Ski Trails for the community to enjoy. Vanny was a wonderful husband, father, friend and community leader. His children and grandchildren are all so proud to have had him as a dad and mentor. He taught them the values of integrity, responsibility, kindness and empathy and believing in yourself, to do what you set out to achieve. He had a way of making people feel at home and connected. His smile and laugh would light up a room. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends and we all feel fortunate to have known and loved him. For those who so desire, memorial donations may be made Virden and District Health Auxiliary Remembrance Fund in memory of Vanny. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.carscaddenfuneralchapel.com.
Carscadden Funeral Chapel, Virden in care of arrangements.