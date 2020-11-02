1/1
Wanda Turner
1958 - 2020
TURNER – Wanda. July 4, 1958 - October 17, 2020. Wanda Turner (nee Good) passed away on October 17, 2020, in Vancouver, BC. Wanda was born in Souris, MB on July 4, 1958, to Barry & Velma Good (nee Smith). The family moved to Brandon in 1969. After completing her education, Wanda went to work for Walmart. While on a trip to B.C., Wanda met Colin Turner. They married in 1984 and Wanda spent the rest of her days with Colin on their beautiful acreage near Cedar, on Vancouver Island. Wanda loved the Island and spent as much time as possible near the ocean. She enjoyed walking the beaches and became an avid kayaker. From the age of 17, Wanda suffered health issues and in 1986, she underwent a liver transplant in London, ON. This procedure extended her life for many years and she made the most of every day. Wanda was predeceased by her parents Barry & Velma Good. She leaves behind her husband Colin Turner, brothers Jim and Rod Good, stepdaughters Nicole, Cari and their families. She will always be fondly remembered and forever missed by aunts Frankie Good and Kathy Smith, along with many cousins and extended family.


Published in Virden Empire-Advance from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

