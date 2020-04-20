Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilfred Hugh "Wilf" Rogers. View Sign Obituary

ROGERS - Wilfred Hugh "Wilf". April 1939 - March 2020. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Wilfred Hugh "Wilf" Rogers, who left this earthly life peacefully on the morning of March 28, 2020.Wilf is survived by his loving wife Marilynn, his sisters, Mabel, Ruth (Eldon), and Kay (Glen), his four children, Eldon (Christine), Donelda (Nick), Karen (Mike), and Linda (Steve), and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wilf was born to Alonzo & Nellie Rogers on the family farm just outside of Manson, MB in April of 1939. After attending Radville Christian College, Wilf married his sweetheart, Marilynn (née Mooney), in October of 1958. Their married life started on the Rogers family farm, where they worked and raised their family of four children. They stayed on the farm until moving to Virden in January of 2019. Wilf was well respected in his community as a faithful Christian, farmer, and businessman. As a dedicated member and Elder of the Manson Church of Christ, he lived his life as an amazing example of what it means to be a man of God. Wilf served as a councillor for the R.M. of Archie for many years. As a lifelong farmer of Manson Grove Herefords, Wilf raised cattle and grew grain. He enjoyed listening to country music, playing guitar, singing, curling, camping with family and friends, and a good game of crokinole. Wilf is remembered for his great wit, kindness, and wisdom. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Wilf's family would like to express sincere appreciation to all of the medical, nursing home, and homecare workers who provided care for Wilf over the past few years. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to Prairie Mountain Health for Virden and Area Palliative Care, P.O. Box 400, Virden, MB R0M 2C0. Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a future date.G.R. Carscadden Funeral Chapel, Virden in care of arrangements. Published in Virden Empire-Advance from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020

