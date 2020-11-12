CAWSTON - William Reginald Clare. Born: August 7th, 1925 in Kelwood, MB. Died: November 4th, 2020 in Calgary, AB. Clare passed away quietly on Wednesday evening, November 4, 2020 at the Foothills hospital in Calgary, AB. Clare had been challenged with poor health since the spring of 2020 with lengthy stays in hospital in both Brandon, Manitoba, and Calgary. Clare was born in the RM of Rosedale in southern Manitoba where Clare's parents, (George) William and Ethel Cawston (née Davidson), lived at Kelwood, MB. Clare grew up and attended secondary school in Kelwood where his father owned a garage business and Ford dealership. Clare was an active sportsman playing hockey and curling in Kelwood. Clare was also an avid singer in the local church choir, along with his sister Jean, a passion he would continue for most of his life. Clare spent many summer days in his youth at Clear Lake, a short distance west from Kelwood into Riding Mountain National Park, where his father had built a summer cabin. Clare enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force shortly after turning 18 in August of 1943 and spent the next year training in Edmonton and Saskatoon. Much to his dismay, with fortunes turning in favour of the Allies, fewer pilots were needed, and Clare was discharged from the Air Force and drafted into the Canadian Army in 1944, spending 1944 to 1946 in Winnipeg and Camp Borden, ON with the Royal Canadian Armoured Corp. When the war ended Clare was still at Camp Borden awaiting an overseas posting. Following an honourable discharge from the Army, Clare's father was keen to have him return to Kelwood to takeover a newly established International Harvester dealership. Clare not only established himself in business with the dealership but started an entrepreneurial life when he opened a second dealership in nearby Neepawa, MB. Clare ran both dealerships along with the garage and Ford dealership, after his father's sudden passing in 1954, until 1956. Clare pursued his interest in flying, hindered during the war, earning his private pilot's license in 1952 and flying his Aeronca Chief airplane around the Kelwood area after taking it in on trade at the International Harvester dealership. Clare met Joyce McDonald unofficially at a Davidson family dinner shortly after returning from the service. Their relationship became official when Joyce accepted a teaching position in Kelwood following Normal School. Joyce and Clare were married in Neepawa, October 20, 1951 and resided in Kelwood until 1955. Clare and Joyce moved to Winnipeg, MB in the fall of 1955 where Joyce taught elementary school in Fort Gary and Clare pursued studies at the University of Manitoba, graduating with a Science Degree, majoring in Geology in 1959. Clare and Joyce spent two summers in Virden, Manitoba where Clare worked as a geologist for the Manitoba Government. A permanent move to Virden was made in summer 1959, following graduation, shortly after daughter Kathy-Anne was born. Originally intended as a short stay in Virden before moving further west to Calgary, energy development in the area had Clare busy doing geological consulting work. During a downturn in oil and gas drilling, Clare went back to school at Brandon University graduating with a Bachelor of Education in 1965 and the intent for he and Joyce to move to the Okanagan to pursue teaching. A resurgence in energy activity found Clare busy again and more firmly rooted in Virden. By 1969, after the birth of sons Bruce and Ronald, Clare had formed his own Geological Consulting Company and Joyce was back to teaching kindergarten as principal of Goulter School, the decision was made to make Virden their permanent home. From their home in Virden, Clare pursued wellsite drilling and geological consulting for both the oil & gas and potash industries from southwestern Manitoba, throughout Saskatchewan and Alberta, and as far northwest as Fort Nelson, BC. Clare and Joyce made many life-long friends in Virden, particularly through the "couples club" established by Virden United Church, where Clare and Joyce were members through all their years in Virden. Clare was a frequent member of the church choir and the local barbershop singers. Clare was a strong supporter of the local community as a member and president of the Virden Lions Club and a lifelong member of the Virden Legion Branch No.8 where he served time as President. Clare was involved in local business, serving on several boards and committees and, among other ventures, Clare helped build a local Oil & Gas drilling company with his partners, that served Southwestern Manitoba. Clare was inducted into the Manitoba Oil Museum Hall of Fame for his contributions to the Southwestern Manitoba Oil & Gas Industry. Clare had an unbreakable bond with Southwestern Manitoba and greatly enjoyed his time at the Clear Lake family cottage in Riding Mountain National Park. Time at the lake along with trips "home" to the Kelwood, Neepawa and Brookdale areas where he visited with lifelong friends and family were cherished memories. Reluctantly, Clare and Joyce left their home in Virden, where they had lived for 60 years and established so many friends and memories, in September of 2019, moving to Riverheights Terrace in Brandon. Their stay in Brandon was brief and, following their plan of many years earlier, moved to Calgary in September of 2020. Clare lived an incredibly diverse and rich life filled with great friendships, wonderful adventures, and hard work. Never afraid to start something new or see something different he was characterized by having more interests and ideas than time. Loved and missed by his family, Clare leaves to mourn his wife of 69 years Joyce Cawston (née McDonald), daughter Katherine Corey and her husband Mitch Feldman, son Bruce Cawston and family; Natasha (Sam) and Ben (Jennifer), son Ronald Cawston, his wife Tari and children Benjamin, Nicholas and Zachary. Thank you to the staff of the Brandon Regional Hospital and Calgary Foothills Hospital for the care and attention that Clare received while there in 2020. A small family memorial service will be held in Calgary with a celebration of life and interment at the Kelwood Cemetery to be planned for the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada in Clare's memory. G.R. 