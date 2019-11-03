|
Adieu Elizabeth,
Elizabeth Doig Rest In Peace with the Angels
Our Elizabeth left us with grace, peace and dignity, embraced by the presence in spirit and love of her family and friends from all corners of the world. She left us Monday October 21, 2019, after making sure that all family around her, whether near or far, were cared for. Elizabeth was born in Millom, Cumberland, England on June 27, 1946. She was raised by her mother Pauline Evelyn Carotte and Grand Mother Carrotte, two single strong working women with a strong passion for care, love and excellence. She grew up in Newbury and Cambridge. From them she learned she could be anything she wanted to be. She developed a thirst for knowledge, a measure of self-confidence, a vision of boundless goodness, advancement, happiness, and caring. Nanna texted love, encouragement and caring messages with her two grandsons, Owen in Canada and Matthew in Australia, and held hands with Hasan the night she peacefully started taking the first steps in the journey to her next being.
Her heart, mind and spirit were pure Elizabeth. Her Imprimatur was soft, grace and beauty outside; strength, love, ethics, impatience to get the right things done and caring for others before herself.
Behind her quiet, gracious understated, beauty was a loving human being: a lifelong student who became a fiercely caring mother and grand-mother, a tough business-woman, an innovative and respected Strawberry Farmer, a Fair and Beloved employer, a competitive Tennis Player, and a human being with limitless charity. She is survived by her son Dr Gordon Doig, Grandson Matthew and Margaret Lam of Sydney Australia, Owen Leung and his father Dr Andrew Leung of London, Ontario; her brother Nick Zolman and Alison of Cambridge, England; her husband Hasan and the Hammami family. She was embraced and loved by both families. All who knew Elizabeth loved and respected her and appreciated her inner strength, her grace, kindness and dignity.
Adieu, Elizabeth, until we meet again with those nearest and dearest to us, Vanessa, Barbara and Zack.
A small, private funeral service was held for her on Monday October 28, 2019 in Punta Gorda, Florida.
A Memorial will be held with the nearest and dearest Doig, Leung and Hammami families and friends who can come to pay their respect, share their love, memories and respect. This will take place at 2:30 pm on Saturday November 9, 2019, at Kays Ponger Funeral Home at 635 East Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, Florida, 33950 followed by a Reception to break bread and bid her Adieu at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 West Marion Blvd, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950. Islesyc.com
In her memory, please take a moment to reflect on her, pray for her soul and/or make a gift offering of your choice among these Philanthropies or others of your choice, all bona fide Non-Profit organizations that are near and dear to our hearts.
-The Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada https://www.braintumour.ca/ In Memory of Elizabeth Dawn Doig, 4070 LaCosta Island Court, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
- Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte County. 1750 Manzana Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950, USA. charlottecountyhfh.org in memory of Elizabeth Dawn Doig
- Charlotte Community Foundation, 227 Sullivan St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 in Memory of Elizabeth Dawn Doig , into the Hammami Family Trust Fund for Education, charlottecf.org scroll down to "Give" or email at [email protected]
- Mayo Clinic , Department of Development, 200 First St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 philanthropy.mayoclinic.org In Memory of Elizabeth Dawn Doig, 5070 LaCosta Island Court, Punta Gorda, FL, 33950
(Flowers may be sent to The Kays Ponger Funeral Home 635 East Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, Florida, 33950)
Adieu Elizabeth, Adieu Nanna, Adieu Wizbet.