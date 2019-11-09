Home

Lemon BayFuneral & Cremation Services
2 Buchans Landing
Englewood, FL 34223
(941) 474-5575
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
at Jim Harrington's residence within Boca Royal Golf and Country Club
23 Grand Palms Boulevard
Englewood, FL
1946 - 2019
Anderson Obituary
John H Anderson of Englewood, FL and Bloomfield, New York, passed away suddenly at the age of 73 on November 6th, 2019. Born May 22, 1946 in Grafton, North Dakota.

John will be missed by all who knew him for his kindness and unselfish giving to others. He worked 40 years for can manufacturing companies and enjoyed hockey (Colgate University '68), golf and family activities.

Predeceased by his parents, Willard Ray Anderson and Rhodella Hove Anderson. John is survived by his wife Joanie Anderson, daughter Lori Windisch, stepsons Michael, Todd (Anne), and Kevin Sampson, and grandsons Jacob, Ryan, Brandon, and Leo. He also leaves his sisters Reenie Hardaway and Bonnie (Eli) Perea of Albuquerque New Mexico, brothers Bob (Deb) and Lanny (Carol) of Little Falls, Minnesota, and a brother Greg (Kathi) of Cass Lake, Minnesota, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service and celebration of life, for friends and family, will be held on Sunday November 10, 2019 at Jim Harrington's residence within Boca Royal Golf and Country Club (23 Grand Palms Boulevard) Englewood at 3pm.

Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been selected for the arrangements.
