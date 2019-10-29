|
|
Ruth S. Barnhart, 103, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior October 24, 2019. Ruth was born April 27, 1916 in Pittsburgh, PA to Henry and Catherine Schick.
She married William C. Barnhart on February 19, 1940. They were blessed with 54 years together.
Ruth is survived by her sons; William (Linda) of Honeoye Falls, NY and Daniel (Janice) of Rock Hill, SC. 6 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren.
During WWII she worked as an administrator at Western Electric in Baltimore, MD. Later she worked as a library aide at Sherman School in Henrietta, NY. After moving to Port Charlotte in 1978, Ruth began over 30 years of volunteer work at the Charlotte Public Library and the Meals-on-Wheels Thrift Store. She retired from volunteer work at 100 years old.
She had a passion for Dachshunds and enjoyed them for over 65 years.
A memorial mass will be held in her memory at 11 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, located at 2500 Easy Street, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Humane Society or a .