Sharon Lynn Bledsoe, age 81, of Punta Gorda, Florida went to be with the Lord October 29, 2019. She passed peacefully in her home with her devoted daughter, Terri, at her side. Born in Moline, Illinois in 1938, she was devoted to her family, her friends and her Christian faith. She was predeceased by Don, her husband of 44 years.
She is survived by her three loving children, Michael and wife Cindy, Mark and wife Johanna and daughter, Terri. She leaves 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Sharon will be missed by all who knew her for her dedication to her faith and for her kindness and unselfish giving to others.
A memorial service will be on Sunday, November 17th at 2:30, at First United Methodist Church, Punta Gorda, Florida A celebration of life will follow at 4:00 at St Andrews South Golf Club, Punta Gorda, Florida.
Donations in Sharon's name may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Port Charlotte, Florida 1144 Veronica Street, Port Charlotte or a .