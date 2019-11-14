|
Bongiovi, Robin
July 19, 1957 - November 4, 2019
Robin passed away suddenly on November 4th. Robin was born in New Brunswick, Nw Jersey to Margaret and Charles Bongiovi. She moved to Florida in 1986 and after living in Sarasota for many years, Robin relocated to North Port with her partner, Jim Musselman. Robin recently retired from the United Way of South Sarasota County. She served as Treasurer of the Women's Auxiliary of AmVets Post 312.
Robin is survived by her partner of 33 years, Jim; her father Charles; sisters Susan (Ralph) Zimmerman and Margaret Grace; nephews Jonathan (Shannon) Koch, Stuart Sinclair and Thomas Sinclair; and several great nieces and nephews.
Robin loved animals, volunteering, fishing and reading. She was a creative, free spirit and will be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 11:00am at the AmVets Post 312 in North Port.