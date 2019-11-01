|
Mirian Catalan Bray, beloved wife of deceased Dr. Charles Bray for 42 years, passed away peacefully on Oct 26, 2019 at Bayfront Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte. Born in Panitan Philippines in 1937, Mirian will be remembered for her kindness, friendships & commitment to Christ. She is survived by siblings Manuel Catalan, Andrea Laygo, Lenny Catalan & Carmen Vega. Predeceased by parents Bernardo & Exaltacion Catalan, siblings Renee Dadivas, Cesar Catalan, and Bernardo Catalan Jr. Sadly missed by stepchildren Charles Jr & Sharon Bray, grandchildren Devon, Hunter & Ethan Bray, Spencer & Mason Tonks, niece Dina Duran, grandniece Jade Catalan Tan and many extended family and friends. Mirian is resting at Charlotte Memorial Funeral & Cemetery at 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Rd, Punta Gorda. Funeral services will be held on Nov 2 Sat from 10-11am with lunch afterwards as family to celebrate Mirian's life. Memorial donations in Mirian's honor can be made to First Baptist Church of North Port.